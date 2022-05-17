Morocco phosphates producer OCP's quarterly revenue jumps 77% amid high prices

RABAT, May 17 (Reuters) - Moroccan phosphates and fertilisers producer OCP Group said on Tuesday its first-quarter revenue rose 77% to 25.3 billion dirhams ($2.5 bln) on the back of high prices.

The state-controlled company said it plans to raise production by 10% in 2022 as it expects prices to further increase due to high demand from emerging markets, confirming a Reuters report in March.

The company reported in March a 272% surge in 2021 profits to 15.5 billion dirhams.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((ahmed.eljechtimi@thomsonreuters.com;))

