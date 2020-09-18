World Markets
AZN

Morocco orders COVID-19 vaccine as cases approach 100,000

Contributor
Ahmed Eljechtimi Reuters
Published

Morocco on Friday signed a deal with Russia's R-Pharm to buy a COVID-19 vaccine produced under a licence from Britain’s AstraZeneca, the health ministry said, as its total number of cases approached 100,000.

RABAT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Morocco on Friday signed a deal with Russia's R-Pharm to buy a COVID-19 vaccine produced under a licence from Britain’s AstraZeneca, the health ministry said, as its total number of cases approached 100,000.

The Ministry did not provide details on the cost and quantity of the order.

AstraZeneca AZN.L licensed R-Pharm in July to produce the vaccine it developed together with Oxford University.

This month, Morocco started taking part in clinical trials of China's Sinopharm vaccine.

The North African country added a daily record 2,760 cases to its confirmed total on Friday, meaning it has recorded 97,264 in all, including 1,755 deaths.

AstraZeneca has said it is close to having capacity to produce 3 billion doses at sites set up around the world, also sourcing from third-party manufacturers, to supply various governments and organisations. It has a larger order book than any other vaccine developer.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi, editing by Angus McDowall and)

((ahmed.eljechtimi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Investing in the Indian Digital Economy

    Nasdaq-100 Equinix President Asia-Pacific Jeremy Deutsch joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss investing in the Indian digital economy and EQIX’s role as the infrastructure connectivity tissue for today’s digital world.

    Sep 4, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular