Morocco expects cereals harvest of 3.2 mln tonnes in 2022 - statement

RABAT - May 13 (Reuters) - Morocco's agriculture ministry said on Friday that it expects a cereals harvest of 3.2 million tonnes in 2022, down 69% from last year, due to drought.

The soft wheat harvest would stand at 1.76 million tonnes, durum at 0.75 million tonnes and barley at 0.69 million tonnes, the ministry said in a statement.

