Moroccan minister links Ceuta crossings to Polisario leader's hospitalisation

Morocco was justified in relaxing controls at the border between it and Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta in view of Madrid's decision to admit a sick Western Sahara independence leader to hospital, a minister in Rabat suggested.

By Wednesday morning, the tide of humanity swimming around the border fence had turned into a trickle, and security forces on both sides were intervening to prevent more from crossing.

Spain's decision to hospitalise Ghali, on what Morocco says was a false Algerian passport under an assumed name, has angered Rabat.

Morocco has in recent years coordinated closely with its biggest trading partner Spain to crack down on migrant flows into Ceuta and another Spanish enclave, Melilla, as well as across the Strait of Gibraltar.

