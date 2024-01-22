News & Insights

World Markets

Moroccan miner Managem plans $300 mln capital increase in 2024 -CEO

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR

January 22, 2024 — 07:53 am EST

Written by Ahmed Eljechtimi for Reuters ->

RABAT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Moroccan mining company Managem MNG.CS plans to increase its capital by 3 billion dirhams ($300 million) in the first half of this year to fund its gold, copper and cobalt expansion plans, CEO Imad Touimi said.

The decision was approved by shareholders as the company invests in gold, copper and cobalt projects to double its earnings from 9 billion dirhams by 2025, Imad Toumi told Moroccan news website Medias24.

Managem's capital stood at almost 1 billion dirhams as of June 2023, according to the company's latest financial report.

This month, Managem started gold production at its mine in northern Sudan, which represents up to 15% of its revenue, after a halt due to the war there, he said.

It plans to start gold production in Senegal in 2025, as part of its Bamouk West African assets.

The same year, it expects to double its copper output with the beginning of production at its Tizert mine in Taroudant, southern Morocco.

The company also plans to invest up to $100 million in a factory of cobalt sulphate, to meet demand from electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturers.

Managem signed in 2022 a seven-year deal to supply French carmaker Renault with 5,000 tonnes of low-carbon cobalt sulfate annually starting from 2025.

Casablanca-listed Managem, which operates in six African countries, is controlled by the royal family holding company Al Mada.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((ahmed.eljechtimi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.