News & Insights

World Markets

Moroccan miner Managem acquires Senegal's Boto gold project

April 26, 2023 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by Ahmed Eljechtimi for Reuters ->

RABAT, April 26 (Reuters) - Morocco's largest mining company Managem has taken control of the Boto gold project in Senegal under a deal worth $197 million, it said on Wednesday.

The deal is part of a transaction last year to buy the assets of Canada's Iamgold IMG.TO, which also include mines in Mali and Guinea, for a total of $282 million.

Managem said the Senegal mine would strenghten its position in West Africa and its near-term gold production growth.

The company expects to close the acquisition of other gold assets in Guinea and Mali in the third quarter, it said.

Casablanca-listed Managem, which operates in six African countries, is controlled by the Morocco royal family holding company Al Mada.

The company reported a profit up 88% to 1.615 billion dirhams ($160 mln) last year on the back of higher sales of precious metals.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi Editing by David Goodman)

((ahmed.eljechtimi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.