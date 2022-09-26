World Markets

Moroccan fertiliser group OCP to take 50% stake in Spain's GlobalFeed

Ahmed Eljechtimi. Reuters
Moroccan phosphates and fertilisers producer OCP said on Monday it signed a deal to acquire 50% of GlobalFeed, a subsidiary of Spain's Fertinagro Biotech, as it seeks to diversify into animal feed.

GlobalFeed operates in the area of phosphates-based animal nutrition and has a business in Huelva in southern Spain, OCP said.

"This acquisition confirms OCP's objective to diversify its phosphate solutions and become a leading player in the animal nutrition sector, addressing growing demand and expanding its offerings to speciality sustainable and customised products" it said.

State-owned OCP, one of the world's biggest fertiliser companies, gave no further details about the transaction, including on the value of the deal.

OCP reported a 72% year-on-year increase in its first half revenue to 56 billion dirhams ($5.67 bln) on the back of higher prices and growing demand in the international market.

Its net profit tripled to 23 billion dirhams ($2.3 bln) over the same period.

