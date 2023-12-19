Moroccan central bank keeps benchmark interest rate at 3%

Adds details

RABAT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Morocco's central bank said it left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3% on Tuesday to keep prices stable.

Inflation, driven by food prices, would stand on average at 6.1% this year, down from 6.6% last year, the bank said in a statement following its quarterly board meeting.

In 2024, inflation would further drop to 2.4%, on the back of an expected fall in prices of imported goods and stability of food prices.

Assuming an average cereals harvest, growth would improve to 3.4% next year, after 2.1% expected this year.

An increase in car exports, tourism receipts and remittances of Moroccans abroad would keep foreign exchange reserves at $35.8 bln in 2024 and $36.8 bln in 2025, enough to cover five months of import needs.

Despite a rise in spending on social safety nets, the bank expects the fiscal deficit to narrow to 4.5% of GDP next year, and 3.9% in 2025, from 4.8% this year.

