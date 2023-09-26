Moroccan central bank holds benchmark interest rate at 3%

Adds details and background

RABAT, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Morocco's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 3%, saying the borrowing rate was consistent with the inflation outlook as the country prepares to meet the costs of reconstruction after this month's earthquake. Inflation dropped from 10.1% in February to 5% in August, below the annual 6% average expected this year, the bank said in a statement following its quarterly meeting.

It said inflation would further drop to 2.6% in 2024, citing its monetary tightening, measures taken by the government and an easing of external inflationary pressures.

The bank said GDPO growth would improve from 2.9% this year to 3.2% next year, without taking into account the earthquake's impact.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck on Sept. 8 the High Atlas mountains.

Overall, Morocco plans to spend 120 billion dirhams ($11.7 billion) on a post-earthquake reconstruction plan that includes the upgrade of infrastructure over the next five years.

The country's current account deficit is forecast to shrink to 2% of GDP in 2023 and 2024, from 3.5% in 2022, partly due to increasing remittances from Moroccans abroad and an increase in tourism receipts.

Foreign currency reserves would stand at 261 billion dirhams by the end of 2023, enough to cover 5.5 months of import needs, it said.

The bank expects Morocco's fiscal deficit to narrow to 4.9% in 2024, from 5.1% expected this year.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Alex Richardson)

