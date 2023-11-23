Moroccan bourse regulator approves CFG Bank Casablanca IPO

News & Insights

RABAT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Moroccan bourse regulator AMMC said on Thursday had given its go-ahead for the initial public offering of CFG Bank on the Casablanca stock exchange.

The listing aims to raise 600 million dirhams ($60 million) through the sale of 5.454 million shares, AMMC said in a prospectus.

The subscription period would run from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7 at a price per share of 110 dirhams, it said.

The last IPO on the Casablanca stock exchange was in November 2022.

