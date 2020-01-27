Moroccan banks to refinance SMEs at 1.25% interest rate -central bank

Moroccan banks will refinance small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) at 1.25% preferential interest rate as part of a plan to ease access to loans, Morocco's state news agency said on Monday, citing the central bank governor Abdellatif Jouahri.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.