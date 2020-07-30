Morningstar Wide Moat ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.5%

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 2.06% of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (Symbol: MOAT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $69,299,393 worth of INTC, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:
INTC — last trade: $48.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/03/2020
|Alyssa Henry
|Director
|15,400
|$64.88
|$999,223
|07/24/2020
|Robert Holmes Swan
|CEO
|8,021
|$50.00
|$401,050
