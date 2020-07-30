Markets
Morningstar Wide Moat ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.5%

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 2.06% of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (Symbol: MOAT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $69,299,393 worth of INTC, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:

INTC — last trade: $48.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/03/2020 Alyssa Henry Director 15,400 $64.88 $999,223
07/24/2020 Robert Holmes Swan CEO 8,021 $50.00 $401,050

