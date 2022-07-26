Markets
Morningstar Wide Moat ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.3%

BNK Invest
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (Symbol: MOAT) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Guidewire Software Inc (Symbol: GWRE), which makes up 2.34% of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (Symbol: MOAT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $147,972,030 worth of GWRE, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GWRE:

GWRE — last trade: $75.32 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/15/2022 Michael C. Keller Director 2,000 $72.13 $144,260
06/16/2022 Marcus Ryu Director 1,000 $70.81 $70,810

And MercadoLibre Inc (Symbol: MELI), the #30 largest holding among components of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (Symbol: MOAT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $133,580,420 worth of MELI, which represents approximately 2.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MELI is detailed in the table below:

MELI — last trade: $762.78 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/11/2022 Serna Juan Martin de la Executive VP Corporate Affairs 215 $934.01 $200,812
03/14/2022 Marcelo Melamud SVP - Chief Accounting Officer 55 $881.82 $48,500

