Morningstar Wide Moat ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (Symbol: MOAT) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Guidewire Software Inc (Symbol: GWRE), which makes up 2.34% of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (Symbol: MOAT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $147,972,030 worth of GWRE, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GWRE:
GWRE — last trade: $75.32 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/15/2022
|Michael C. Keller
|Director
|2,000
|$72.13
|$144,260
|06/16/2022
|Marcus Ryu
|Director
|1,000
|$70.81
|$70,810
And MercadoLibre Inc (Symbol: MELI), the #30 largest holding among components of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (Symbol: MOAT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $133,580,420 worth of MELI, which represents approximately 2.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MELI is detailed in the table below:
MELI — last trade: $762.78 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/11/2022
|Serna Juan Martin de la
|Executive VP Corporate Affairs
|215
|$934.01
|$200,812
|03/14/2022
|Marcelo Melamud
|SVP - Chief Accounting Officer
|55
|$881.82
|$48,500
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.