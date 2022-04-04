Morningstar To Buy Leveraged Commentary And Data Business From S&P Global

(RTTNews) - S&P Global (SPGI) has entered into an agreement to sell its Leveraged Commentary and Data business and its related family of leveraged loan indices to Morningstar Inc. Morningstar has agreed to purchase Leveraged Commentary and Data for $650 million in cash, comprised of $600 million paid at closing, and a contingent payment of up to $50 million.

S&P Global pledged to divest the Leveraged Commentary and Data business as a condition of regulatory approval from the European Commission on its merger with IHS Markit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.