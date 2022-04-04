Markets
MORN

Morningstar To Buy Leveraged Commentary And Data Business From S&P Global

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - S&P Global (SPGI) has entered into an agreement to sell its Leveraged Commentary and Data business and its related family of leveraged loan indices to Morningstar Inc. Morningstar has agreed to purchase Leveraged Commentary and Data for $650 million in cash, comprised of $600 million paid at closing, and a contingent payment of up to $50 million.

S&P Global pledged to divest the Leveraged Commentary and Data business as a condition of regulatory approval from the European Commission on its merger with IHS Markit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MORN SPGI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular