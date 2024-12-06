Morningstar raises quarterly dividend 12.3% to 45.5c per share

The board of directors of Morningstar (MORN) declared a quarterly dividend of 45.5c per share, payable Jan. 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of Jan. 3, 2025. The five-cent, or 12.3%, increase from the prior quarterly rate of 40.5 cents per share results in an expected annualized dividend of $1.82 per share compared with the prior annualized rate of $1.62 per share.

