News & Insights

Stocks

Morningstar raises quarterly dividend 12.3% to 45.5c per share

December 06, 2024 — 04:20 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The board of directors of Morningstar (MORN) declared a quarterly dividend of 45.5c per share, payable Jan. 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of Jan. 3, 2025. The five-cent, or 12.3%, increase from the prior quarterly rate of 40.5 cents per share results in an expected annualized dividend of $1.82 per share compared with the prior annualized rate of $1.62 per share.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MORN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MORN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.