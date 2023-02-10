Morningstar (MORN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Morningstar Inc (Symbol: MORN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $236.06, changing hands as low as $233.80 per share. Morningstar Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MORN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MORN's low point in its 52 week range is $207.13 per share, with $296.535 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $235.13.

