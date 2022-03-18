Morningstar (MORN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Morningstar Inc (Symbol: MORN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $281.13, changing hands as high as $283.67 per share. Morningstar Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MORN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MORN's low point in its 52 week range is $219.85 per share, with $350.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $282.53.

