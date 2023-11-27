Morningstar (MORN) Price Target Increased by 7.81% to 351.90

The average one-year price target for Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) has been revised to 351.90 / share. This is an increase of 7.81% from the prior estimate of 326.40 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 348.45 to a high of 362.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.42% from the latest reported closing price of 276.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 642 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morningstar. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MORN is 0.24%, an increase of 13.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.32% to 32,778K shares. The put/call ratio of MORN is 1.99, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 3,599K shares representing 8.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,938K shares, representing a decrease of 9.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MORN by 20.21% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,434K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,327K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,228K shares, representing an increase of 7.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MORN by 35.38% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,280K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,295K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MORN by 67.63% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,253K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,255K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MORN by 16.12% over the last quarter.

Morningstar Background Information

Morningstar, Inc. is an American financial services firm headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and was founded by Joe Mansueto in 1984. It provides an array ofinvestment researchand investment management services.

