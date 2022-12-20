Morningstar Launches Platform for Advisors to Compare and Manage Annuities

Morningstar recently announced that it has launched an Annuity Intelligence Center for advisors to compare and manage annuities for their clients. Sales of annuities have been booming due to higher interest rates and increased demand for retirement income. The Annuity Intelligence Center aims to simplify annuity sales and management for advisors by offering a comparison tool, educational material, and product accessibility. The platform is a partnership between Morningstar and Luma Financial Technologies, an Ohio-based fintech company with a platform for broker-dealer firms to buy and sell annuities, long-term investment options issued by insurance companies, and alternative investments. The Annuity Intelligence Center is designed for retail annuity sales and management but does not include in-plan annuities for workplace-sponsored plans. While retail annuity sales have been flourishing, in-plan annuity sales have been lagging. Jeff Schwantz, global head of channel partnerships at Morningstar, said the following in a press release, “Assets in annuities are climbing, and while these vehicles are growing in popularity, the annuity marketplace remains opaque, and advisers serving investors have difficulty evaluating their options.”

Finsum:Morningstar is looking to take advantage of a booming retail annuity market with the launch of a platform for advisors to compare and manage annuities for their clients.

