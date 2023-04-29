Morningstar Introduces Competing Model Portfolios to its Proprietary Platform

In an article for InvestmentNews, Jeff Benjamin reported on Morningstar’s decision to allow competing model portfolios from other asset managers on its proprietary platform for wealth advisors.

So far, model portfolios from BlackRock, T. Rowe Price and Clark Capital are being introduced to the platform which was launched a year ago. In a statement, Morningstar Wealth president Daniel Needham noted, “This is an important milestone in the strategic evolution of the U.S. Wealth platform.”

It’s expected that model portfolios from other asset managers like Fidelity will also be added over the coming weeks. Morningstar sees the addition of more model portfolios as a way to help advisors scale their businesses given the decline in the number of advisors, while the demand for advice continues to increase.

The company believes that advisors need to outsource portfolio management in order to better serve clients. Additionally, asset managers operating model portfolios have significantly more resources than advisors.

Surveys show that advisors spend about 18% of their time on managing investments. However, investment performance is not the biggest factor when it comes to client retention. Therefore, integrating model portfolios into their practices can lead to more success for advisors.

Finsum: Morningstar is introducing model portfolios from asset managers onto its platform. It sees model portfolios as important tools to help advisors grow their practices.

