Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 18, 2021

Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.315 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MORN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MORN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $272.38, the dividend yield is .46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MORN was $272.38, representing a -5.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $288.54 and a 54.1% increase over the 52 week low of $176.75.

MORN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Moody's Corporation (MCO). MORN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.53.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the morn Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MORN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MORN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (EPRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPRE with an decrease of 0% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MORN at 4.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.