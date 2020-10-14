Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MORN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MORN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $184.4, the dividend yield is .65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MORN was $184.4, representing a -0.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $184.93 and a 79.74% increase over the 52 week low of $102.59.

MORN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). MORN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.45.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MORN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MORN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MORN as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL)

WisdomTree Trust (USMF)

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (CFA)

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 22.47% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MORN at 2.02%.

