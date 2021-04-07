Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 08, 2021

Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.315 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MORN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MORN was $235.22, representing a -8.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $255.75 and a 101.82% increase over the 52 week low of $116.55.

MORN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). MORN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.17.

Interested in gaining exposure to MORN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MORN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DVOL with an increase of 9.59% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MORN at 2.84%.

