MORNINGSTAR Earnings Results: $MORN Reports Quarterly Earnings

MORNINGSTAR ($MORN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $2.23 per share, beating estimates of $2.10 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $581,900,000, missing estimates of $597,556,800 by $-15,656,800.

MORNINGSTAR Insider Trading Activity

MORNINGSTAR insiders have traded $MORN stock on the open market 172 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 172 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MORN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH D MANSUETO (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 166 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $82,297,551 .

. JASON DUBINSKY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,223 shares for an estimated $1,137,347 .

. WILLIAM M LYONS sold 750 shares for an estimated $248,910

MORNINGSTAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of MORNINGSTAR stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MORNINGSTAR Government Contracts

We have seen $6,594,001 of award payments to $MORN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

