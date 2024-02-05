Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 17.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (Symbol: DURA) shows an impressive 17.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR), which makes up 0.94% of the Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (Symbol: DURA), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $604,175 worth of EMR, making it the #40 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EMR:
EMR — last trade: $93.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/09/2023
|Joshua B. Bolten
|Director
|500
|$85.53
|$42,766
|11/09/2023
|James Morgan McKelvey Jr.
|8,000
|$85.50
|$684,000
|11/08/2023
|William H. Easter III
|Director
|2,900
|$84.79
|$245,895
|11/17/2023
|Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai
|President & CEO
|10,000
|$88.20
|$881,963
