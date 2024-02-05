News & Insights

Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 17.3%

February 05, 2024 — 11:44 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (Symbol: DURA) shows an impressive 17.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR), which makes up 0.94% of the Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (Symbol: DURA), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $604,175 worth of EMR, making it the #40 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EMR:

EMR — last trade: $93.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/09/2023 Joshua B. Bolten Director 500 $85.53 $42,766
11/09/2023 James Morgan McKelvey Jr. 8,000 $85.50 $684,000
11/08/2023 William H. Easter III Director 2,900 $84.79 $245,895
11/17/2023 Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai President & CEO 10,000 $88.20 $881,963

