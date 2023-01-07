Morningstar CEO: Direct Indexing Makes Investing Fun

In a recent interview with ESG Clarity, Morningstar CEO Kunal Kapoor offered his thoughts on direct indexing and how custom features could lead to more people being interested in investing. Kapoor mentioned that while separate accounts were always touted as providing customization, in reality, most separate accounts did not provide much customization. That’s why he is so excited about direct indexing. He stated that, “the cool thing about building a direct index is that at the start, the adviser’s having this conversation with the client, not only about the risk profile, risk tolerance, time horizon – but suddenly the conversation is about preferences.” He believes that these preferences get clients engaged with their advisors. He said, that it can “allow an adviser to really drill into an individual’s preferences in an educated way – really walkthrough for the individual what the pros and cons are of implementing those preferences in a portfolio.” Kapoor also compared direct indexing to passive investing. He believes that while passive investing can be good for most people, it can take the fun out of investing. Direct indexing, on the other hand, has many of the benefits of passive investing, but it brings back the fun of making choices.

Finsum:Morningstar CEO Kunal Kapoor believes that direct indexing creates more engagement between advisors and their clients since it requires them to discuss preferences.

