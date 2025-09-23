Markets
MORN

Morningstar To Buy CRSP For $375 Mln From University Of Chicago

September 23, 2025 — 07:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Morningstar, Inc. (MORN), a provider of investment strategies, said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to acquire the Center for Research in Security Prices, or CRSP, a provider ofstock market dataand indexes, from the University of Chicago, for $375 million.

The transaction is expected to be closed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Under the terms, Morningstar will acquire the CRSP Market Indexes, which are the benchmarks for over $3 trillion in US equities across market capitalizations, investment styles, and others.

Kunal Kapoor, CEO of Morningstar, said: "By bringing CRSP's trusted data validation processes and robust indexing methodologies into our fold, we're reinforcing our commitment to offering high-quality, data-driven tools that empower investors to make smarter decisions."

Founded in 1960 at the University of Chicago, CRSP has been providing financial data and market indexes to support research, scholarship, and investment strategy. CRSP generates around $55 million in annual revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MORN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.