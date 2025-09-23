Morningstar To Buy CRSP For $375 Mln From University Of Chicago

(RTTNews) - Morningstar, Inc. (MORN), a provider of investment strategies, said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to acquire the Center for Research in Security Prices, or CRSP, a provider ofstock market dataand indexes, from the University of Chicago, for $375 million.

The transaction is expected to be closed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Under the terms, Morningstar will acquire the CRSP Market Indexes, which are the benchmarks for over $3 trillion in US equities across market capitalizations, investment styles, and others.

Kunal Kapoor, CEO of Morningstar, said: "By bringing CRSP's trusted data validation processes and robust indexing methodologies into our fold, we're reinforcing our commitment to offering high-quality, data-driven tools that empower investors to make smarter decisions."

Founded in 1960 at the University of Chicago, CRSP has been providing financial data and market indexes to support research, scholarship, and investment strategy. CRSP generates around $55 million in annual revenue.

