Morningstar Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MORN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Morningstar Inc (Symbol: MORN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $147.33, changing hands as low as $145.28 per share. Morningstar Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MORN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MORN's low point in its 52 week range is $102.59 per share, with $166.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $145.29.

