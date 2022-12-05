Morningstar Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MORN

In trading on Monday, shares of Morningstar Inc (Symbol: MORN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $245.42, changing hands as low as $242.23 per share. Morningstar Inc shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MORN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MORN's low point in its 52 week range is $207.13 per share, with $350.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $244.61.

