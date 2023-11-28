Morning Recovery in Corn Market

Corn is staging a fractional to 1 ½ cent recovery into the day portion of Tuesday. Futures closed out the Monday session with contracts down 1 ¾ to 7 ¾ cents lower across the board. Open interest dropped by 31.6k contracts across the corn futures market, though following options expiration Dec contracts lost 60k as the deferreds picked up net new sellers. Corn options OI increased 17.5k contracts yesterday, mostly in the Feb expiry. Weakness in the wheat complex was not helpful to corn values or perceptions that feed grains needed to move higher. December futures traded at the lower price since December 2020 on the weekly continuation chart, picking off stops below the September low.

The Monday morning Export Inspections report showed 406,680 MT (16.01 mbu) of corn shipped during the week ending on November 23. That was 30.49% higher compared to the same week last year, but down 32.34% from the week prior and a marketing year low. Total shipments this MY have totaled 7.267 MMT (286.12 mbu), a 25% increase over the same period last year. Inspections of sorghum totaled 280,532 MT, with 279,262 MT of that headed to China.

A holiday delayed Commitment of Traders report showed spec funds in corn futures and options adding another 22,016 contracts to their net short position at 185,502 contracts as of last Tuesday. That is the largest spec bearish position since June 2020. Commercials, meanwhile, took their net short to just 24,064 contracts, a 10,109 contract reduction.

The final Crop Progress report of 2023 showed corn harvest pretty much wrapped up, at 96% complete by Sunday. That’s 1% faster than normal for the last week of November. AgRural pegged Brazil’s first corn crop at 83% planted in the center south region as of last Thursday, which lags last year’s 88% pace.

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.55 1/2, down 7 3/4 cents, currently up 1 cent

Nearby Cash was $4.31, down 7 7/8 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.75 1/4, down 7 1/4 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

May 24 Corn closed at $4.86 3/4, down 7 3/4 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

