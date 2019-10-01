Morning Note: Will McCormick Boost Dividend? Plus: Watching the Economy, Trade

Today’s Big Picture

Today as we begin the last quarter of 2019 many equity markets from European stocks to the S&P 500 banks are poised for either a significant breakout to the upside or a reversal lower back into the trading range. So far the 3,000 mark has been a ceiling with the strengthening US Dollar, just hit a 29-month high, providing a headwind to US sales overseas. October has typically been the most volatile month of the year and this year we have a veritable smorgasbord of nail-biting catalysts from the trade wars to presidential impeachment dramas and the upcoming third-quarter earnings reports.

Not a great time for Sanofi’s (SNY) Zantac to get pulled from the shelves of CVS Health Corp. (CVS), WalgreensBoots Alliance (WBA), Walmart (WMT) and Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) on concerns it may be contaminated with a human carcinogen.

China’s markets are closed through October 7 as the nation kicked off its biggest-ever military parade this morning to celebrate 70 years of communist rule. Over in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng will be closed today and October 7th but folks aren’t exactly cheering China’s anniversary as today’s protests, involving tens of thousands, turned violent. Protesters threw petrol bombs and police fired tear gas and for the first time, shot a protester. This isn’t helping to calm the US-China trade war.

Despite the civil unrest, the major markets in Asia Pacific closed higher today. European markets all reversed earlier gains, falling into negative territory on the weak manufacturing data for September. US futures point to a higher open.

Data to Watch

This morning Australia’s AIG Manufacturing Index for September improved to 54.7 from August’s 53.1 - a nice bright spot in an otherwise glum sector across the board. The nation’s CommBank Manufacturing PMI also delivered good news, coming in at 50.3 versus expectations for a contraction at 49.4 from August’s 50.9. The country’s Building Permits fell -1.1% month-over-month in August versus expectations for a 2.5% increase, but an improvement over the -9.6% decline in July. Australia’s central bank joined the stimulus party today, cutting its cash rate to a new record low. With the Australian economy serving as a measure of China’s strength, this supports some of the stronger-than-expected data we’ve seen coming in from the region despite the ongoing trade war.

South Korea’s inflation rate fell more than expected year-over-year from -0.3% in August -0.4% in September versus expectations for 0%. The nation’s exports fell more than expected, down -11.7% year-over-year versus consensus -11.2% decline. Imports also fell more than the expected 3%, down -5.6% in September year-over-year from August’s -4.2% decline. Korea’s Markit Manufacturing PMI also was weaker than expected at 48 in September, from August’s 49 and versus expectations for 48.1. Overall a bad day for South Korean data but given how this nation’s economy serves as a barometer for global trade, the deflationary tone and contracting trade is unsurprising.

Japan’s unemployment rate came in better than expected, unchanged in August from July’s 2.2% versus expectations for a slight increase to 2.3%. The ratio of jobs to applications also remained unchanged from July at 1.59, compared to its all-time high of 1.93 in November 1973 and its record low of 0.42 in August 2009. Consumers in Japan face and increase in consumption tax today from 8% to 10% - we’ll be watching for how this affects spending.

Japan’s Tankan Large Manufacturing Index for sentiment dropped to a 6-year low of 5 (the index ranges from 100 for all positive responses to -100 for all negative) in the third quarter of 2019 from 7 in the prior period but was better than expectations for a drop to 2. The Tankan Large Manufacturing Outlook for Q3 also beat expectations for a drop to 1 instead, eking out a 2 from 7 in Q2.

The Large Non-Manufacturing Index for sentiment beat expectations for a drop to 20 in Q3 from 23 in Q2, landing at 21. The Tankan Non-Manufacturing Outlook was weaker than expected, dropping to 15 in Q3 from the previous 17, below the anticipated drop to 16.

Japan's Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI matched expectations, dropping to 48.9 from 49.3.

Over in the Brexit-weary UK, nationwide housing prices rose less-than-expected year-over-year in September, up just +0.2% down from August's +0.6% increase and below the consensus estimate of +0.5%. Prices declined -0.2% on a monthly basis versus expectations for a +0.1% increase. The nation's Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI for September showed better improvement than expected, rising to 48.3 from August’s 47.4, beating the consensus 47.

For the eurozone overall, Markit Manufacturing PMI was slightly better than expected, although still in contraction, at 45.7 in September, down from August’s 47, but slightly better than consensus 45.6. According to Markit, output, new orders and purchasing in the region all fell sharply during September, signaling a rebound in October is unlikely. Jobs were cut for the fifth consecutive month and at the sharpest rate since April 2013. Italy's Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI fell short of expectations for 48.0 at 47.8, down from 48.7 in August. Spain also came in weaker at 47.7 from August’s 48.8 and below consensus 48.2. France joined in disappointing at 50.1 in September from 51.1 previously and below the expected 50.3. Germany surprised to the upside at 41.7 from the expected 41.1, but down from August’s 43.5. Germany’s manufacturing remains deep in contraction territory.

The eurozone’s flash core inflation rate for September met expectations and remained below the European Central Bank’s target at just 1%, but up from August’s 0.9%. The overall inflation rate was weaker than expected at 0.9% year-over-year versus expectations for it to remained unchanged at 1%.

Also this morning the World Trade Organization (WTO) slashed its forecast for 2019 world merchandise trade volumes to +1.2% from its 2.6% growth forecast in April. The WTO cited trade tensions as well as the slowing global economy as key factors in this downward revision. And while its current 2020 forecast sees trade volumes rebounding to +2.7%, the WTO warned that “downside risks remain high and that the 2020 projection depends on a return to more normal trade relations."

In the US today we’ll get the ISM’s September report on Manufacturing Activity which saw a decline in August for the first time in three years as well as the Markit Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, Manufacturing Employment, Prices, and New Orders. We’ll also get more data on retail from the Johnson Redbook report.

From the US Federal Reserve, we'll hear from Evans, Clarida, and Bowman. Investors will be looking for any insight into further cuts and the overnight repo facility which is now at $100 billion in overnight operations, up from $75 billion earlier last week. The “idiosyncratic story” is getting weaker by the day. While excess reserves are down to $1.4 trillion from their $2.7 trillion peak in August 2014, they are still above the $1.1 trillion in early 2010. Why is it that banks are so reluctant to lend to one another overnight with such excess reserves?

Stocks to Watch

The heat has certainly come off the previously hot IPO market as yesterday WeWork officially put its plan to go public on hold indefinitely after the talent agency Endeavor Group did the same last week.

Before the open, McCormick & Co. (MKC) will issue its latest quarterly earnings report. Consensus expectations for this spice, extract, marinade, and flavor company call for it to serve up EPS of $1.29 on revenue of $1.3 billion. Investors will be looking to see if McCormick sticks to its 2019 guidance calling for top-line growth of 3%-5% and operating income growth of 8%-10%, vs. impact to be had from the slowing global economy and tariffs. We’ll also be seeing if this Dividend Aristocrat has enough gas in the tank to once again boost its quarterly dividend, something it has done over the last 33 years.

The Macau Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau reported September gross revenue rose 0.6% year over year, falling short of the up 1% consensus forecast. The weak September performance follows declines in July and August and shows the casinos are suffering at the hands of the current US-China trade war, social unrest in Hong Kong and China's clampdown on cross border gaming. Gaming stocks with exposure to Macau include Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), MGM Resorts International (MGM) and Melco Resorts and Entertainment (MLCO).

U.S. Steel (X) has acquired a 49.9% ownership interest in Big River Steel for approximately $700 million in cash, with a call option to acquire the remaining 50.1% within the next four years.

Reports suggest pilots at Southwest Airlines (LUV) warned that Boeing’s (BA) grounded 737 Max aircraft may not resume commercial flights until as late as March.

Facebook (FB), Amazon.com (AMZN) and Google (GOOGL) are expected to face congressional scrutiny over how Big Tech companies may be damaging the competitive landscape for small businesses. The House Small Business Committee is expected to invite them to appear in front of the committee in late October or early November. This potentially adds another investigation to the pile that includes engagement and anticompetitive behavior for Big Tech.

After today’s market close we have three companies slated to issue their quarterly results:

Health and wellness products company Landec (LNDC), which is expected to report EPS of -$0.16 on revenue of $131 million. Given the attention garnered by plant-based foods such as Beyond Meat (BYND) and Impossible Burger, investors are likely to focus on Landec's Curation Foods business.

Also after the market close, Stitch Fix (SFIX), a digital retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories will report. Given how shares of TheRealReal (REAL) and Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) have been trading of late as well as the announced bankruptcy of Forever 21, this report could set the tone for the retail sector in the coming weeks. Consensus expectations for Stitch are EPS of $0.04 on $432 million in revenue.

Distributor of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products company United Natural Foods (UNFI) will share how its business fared for its most recent quarter. Key topics of interest will be food inflation dynamics, which most consumers are feeling the pinch of at the grocery store, and the shift toward natural, organic and "better for you" food, snacks, and beverages that is part of our Cleaner Living investing theme. The consensus expectation for United Natural Foods are EPS of $0.55 on revenue of $6.4 billion.

On the Horizon

The World Trade Organization is expected to finalize approval this week for the U.S. to initiate $7.5 billion in tariffs on EU imports following Airbus (EADSY) subsidies investigation

October 2: UK prime minister Boris Johnson will submit a formal Brexit proposal to the EU with hopes that Brussels may respond by the weekend.

October 2: ADP Employment Report for September

October 3: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index for September

October 4: September Employment Report

October 10-11: US-China trade talks resume in Washington, DC

October 29-30: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting

Index substitutions. Effective before the market opens on October 3, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) will replace Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) in the S&P 500 as Nektar Therapeutics replaces Sotheby's (BID) in the S&P MidCap 400

On the IPO front next week we have several new issues expected to price all of which are biotechnology companies:

Clinical stage oncology-focused biotech company ADC Therapeutics (ADCT)

Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapeutics Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company using "Progenitor Cell Activation" system to repair or reverse damage from degenerative diseases

Cancer focused clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)

Viela Bio (VIE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases

Yesterday’s Highlights

With the close of yesterday's trading, we shut the books on September and the third quarter. The day was a relatively quiet one and all the major US stock market indices closed up, albeit off their highs for the day. From a sector perspective, information technology, healthcare led the way higher yesterday while utilities, financial and energy were in negative territory. Saudi Arabia reportedly returned to normal oil output. The White House reversed course on blocking Chinese companies from listing on US exchanges. Chinese data continued to show weakness in the country's manufacturing sector, which weighed on oil prices.

Bonds were also stronger with the 10-year Treasury yield falling to 1.67% and the Dollar Index rallied towards the 100 mark for the first time since April 2017. Both gold and WTI crude took it on the chin, falling 2% and 3% respectively while the VIX rose above its 50-day moving average during the day’s trading, closing just over 16.

Taking a longer view, several U.S. equity indicators rebounded in September, which allowed the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq 100 to finish the September quarter on a positive note, gaining 1.2%, 1.2%, and 1% respectively. Despite better performance in September, the Nasdaq Composite Index, NYSE Composite and the Russell 2000 index still finished the quarter in the red. The S&P 500 total return managed to eke out 1.7% during the quarter but was still bested by the iShares 20+ year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), up 7.7% and the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF), up 2.2%.

The top-performing sectors from a September quarter perspective were utilities (+8.6%), - the only sector to beat the long-dated Treasury - Real Estate (+7.0%) and Consumer Staples (5.8%). Declines for the quarter were had in only three of the 11 S&P Dow Jones sectors - materials (-0.5%), health care (-2.7%) and energy (-7.1%). Key performers for the quarter included Procter & Gamble (PG), Apple (AAPL), Nike (NKE), Home Depot (HD), Walmart (WMT) and Intel (INTC).

While this has been the strongest first nine months of the year for the S&P 500 since 1997, the end of 2018 was rough for investors. Over the past twelve months the S&P 500 is up 2.2%, the Dow Jones up 1.7% and the Nasdaq 100 up 1.6% while the Nasdaq Composite and the NYSE Composite both lost -0.6% and the Russell 2000 is in correction territory, down -10.2%.

Yesterday the USDA reported quarterly crop inventories that were, thanks to an exceedingly wet spring, much smaller than expected with a 7.1% miss in soy and a whopping 13.2% miss in corn. Given global supply-demand dynamics for the corn market, shares of Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) are like to garner investor attention. Over the past ten years, we've seen such a massive miss just once, in the third quarter of 2012.

With Monday’s release of the Dallas Fed’s Manufacturing Activity Index all five regional sentiment indicators are in and the outlook isn’t inspiring. New Orders and Prices Paid were the two weakest readings for current activity with inventory and delivery times elevated relative to their historical norms. The real problem comes from the outlook components which, despite employment and inventory measures sitting within their typical historical ranges, Shipments and Unfilled Orders are in the bottom 5% of their historical range. Adding that data to the forming picture painted by recent ISM manufacturing data makes the outlook for the sector even glummer.

September saw a record $434 billion in bond issuance during the month while merger and acquisition activity fell 11% to its slowest pace in over two years.

Thought for the Day

“We don’t stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing.” – George Bernard Shaw

