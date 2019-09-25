Morning Note: Trump Impeachment, Trade Tensions, Slowing Economy ... Bring On The Volatility!

Day 3 of our inaugural week for the Morning Note and given how boring the markets have been lately, (our 2,000+ daily word count attests to the lack of discussion points and yes, that is sarcasm) thank God something interesting has happened. The focus today will be on the back and forth surrounding the potential presidential impeachment - bring on the volatility!

We bring you a full download on this major event in the Recap of Yesterday section down below, but the nutshell takeaway is it has added yet another layer of uncertainty into the stock market that is already grappling with questions over US-China trade, a slowing global economy, dollar and liquidity headwinds and what it all means for the upcoming September quarter earnings season.

As investors look to cleave through this latest round of Washington drama, they are also contending with signs from yesterday that all may not be as great as expected with the consumer, which is rather concerning given the consumer was the lifeblood of the June quarter GDP report. In our view, this makes the August Personal Income & Spending report, out later this week, a critical one for investors.

As investors stare down that growing wall of uncertainty, odds are they will continue to seek more defensive positions, such as gold, utilities, Treasuries and dividend-paying stocks.

As we get ready for the U.S. stock market open, Asian markets are all in the red, European markets have moved lower as all eyes are on Capitol Hill and US equity futures point to a lower open. Buckle up, we're likely in for another volatile day.

Today’s Economic Data

This morning we learned that Consumer Confidence for September ticked higher in France to 104 versus 103 in August, beating expectations for 102. The nation's Unemployment Benefit Claims fell by 20,100 in August from 10,800 in July with the total number of Jobseekers hitting 3.373 million from 3.393 million in July - a bit of better news after the recent worse-than-expected data out of Germany.

Spain’s PPI fell -2.5% in August versus -0.7% in July, and that fan the flames of deflation concerns inside the European Central Bank even as it embarks on its recently announced stimulative efforts.

Today will be a bit lighter on the economic data front for the US, but don’t worry, we’ll get some big pieces later this week that will shape the view on GDP for the September quarter. Sticking with today, the U.S. Census Bureau will announce new-home sales for August with a consensus estimate for a 3.9% increase to 659,500 homes after last month saw the biggest monthly decline in new home sales since 2013, falling at a 12.8% seasonally adjusted annual rate. So far August housing data has been stronger than expected and investors will be looking to see if that continued in the new home sales data. Given the ripple effect housing has on the economy, investors looking for some positive news today could find something here.

We will also get the weekly update on Department of Energy crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories as well as implied demand. We’ll be looking for indications of the impact of the Saudi attack - so far, the ramifications have been much more muted than were anticipated in the hours following the attack.

Chicago Federal Reserve President Evan will be speaking today as will Kansas City Fed President George and Fed Governor Brainaird. All three are voting members of the FOMC, so we’ll be looking for insight into the next rate cut(s) (obviously) but more importantly into what is going on in the repo market.

After the market's close, we'll get an update on South Korea Consumer Confidence. This nation is a rather useful bellwether for the global economy, so we'll be paying close attention.

Also after today’s market close, President Trump will hold a press conference at which he is expected to discuss his meetings at the United Nations and "other issues." No doubt, the president will look to respond to the impeachment inquiry, and in all likelihood, his statements are likely to set the market tone for Thursday. House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff has asked the whistle-blower to meet the panel tomorrow, and reports indicate the government will release the complaint to Congress this week.

Companies in Focus

This morning we’ll get earnings reports from Endava plc (DAVA) and Worthington Industries (WOR). UK based Endava is expected to report EPS of $0.18 with sales of $75.6 million. Over the prior 4 reports the company has delivered it has beaten on both EPS and Sales every time. Metals manufacturing company Worthington is expected to report EPS of $0.75 with sales of $924 million. Given Worthington’s business mix that centers on industrial and consumer products as well as oil & gas equipment, Wall Street will be eyeing not only the company’s results but also its outlook as it looks to puzzle through its trade and global economy wall of worry.

With co-founder and CEO Adam Neumann stepping down at WeWork (WORK) yesterday, we can expect the company, its beleaguered IPO and the topic of corporate governance to be a center of focus today. One of the key areas to watch will be how Neumann's removal affects the company's valuation and the pricing of its IPO. New co-CEOs Sebastian Gunningham and Artie Minson have already shared the will "closely review all aspects of our company" and anticipate "difficult decisions ahead."

Today will be a big day for companies participating in the plant-based meat market. Starting next week all "major" quick-service restaurants at Walt Disney’s (DIS) Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort will serve plant-based options. With more than 400 menu options to be had, this rollout is the latest shot in the arm for plant-based alternatives like Beyond Meat (BYND) and paves the way for Impossible Burger and other private companies focused on this shifting consumer preference to go public. Today Don Lee Farms announced the launch of the plant-based Better Than Beef Burger that will be rolled out at Costco Wholesale (COST) and other food retailers.

As US-China trade talks are set to resume, reports suggest Chinese companies are back at the table for more U.S. pork, up to 100,000 tons to help alleviate China's current pork shortage. China's pork woes have come about as the African swine fever has decimated its hog population. Companies to benefit should these pork purchases come to pass include Tyson Foods (TSN) and Smithfield Foods.

Best Buy (BBY) will hold an investor update today at which it will share its 2025 targets, including how it plans to cut $1 billion in costs, and provide an update on its Building the New Blue strategy. The company has been evolving its business and one area that we’re keen to hear more about given the aging domestic population is Best Buy Assured Living. We’re also rather interested to hear what Best Buy has to say on what the trade war and tariffs are doing to its business and how it sees the consumer and his/her ability to spend ahead of the year-end holiday shopping season. We don’t expect any comments on initial sales of Apple’s (AAPL) new iPhone models, but we can always hope.

That isn’t the only multi-year update to be had today. V.F. Corp. (VFC) is also serving up its 2024 financial targets today. Key topics will center around the company’s efforts to grow its core brands that include Vans, The North Face, Timberland and Dickies, and its global strategy for its Direct to Consumer business. As with Best Buy, investors will also be listening for comments on how tariffs are impacting the company’s business as well as what V.F Corp sees for the upcoming holiday shopping season and the consumer.

After the market close, commercial and defense aviation company AAR Corp (AIR) is expected to report EPS of $0.51 with sales of $495 million. Over the prior 59 reports the company has delivered it has beaten on EPS 63% of the time and Sales 61%. With Boeing’s (BA) 737MAX issues still impacting airline companies, we can expect Wall Street to comb through AAR’s comments to assess the impact to be had on the upcoming earnings season.

Comtech Telecom (CMTL), which focuses on safety and security as well as enterprise communications and technologies, is expected to report EPS of $0.17 with sales of $164.9 million. Over the prior 64 reports the company has delivered it has beaten on EPS 94% of the time and Sales 66%.

Adhesives and specialty chemical products company H.B. Fuller (FUL) is expected to report EPS of $0.90 with sales of $794.2 million. Over the prior 56 reports the company has delivered it has beaten on EPS 46% of the time and Sales 39%. Given the tone of the industrial and manufacturing economy, investors will want to breakdown Fuller's outlook, taking note where possible of how it is impacted by the speed of the global economy vs. the current trade war.

Homebuilder KB Home (KBH) is expected to report EPS of $0.66 with sales of $1,179.2 million. Following the stronger than expected housing data received thus far for August, investors will be focusing on KB’s backlog levels and the pricing levels it contains compared to prior quarters. Expect those metrics will be scrutinized as investors focus on the company’s prospects over the coming quarters.

On the Horizon

In terms of the IPO calendar, offerings slotted to price this week include entertainment and sports company Endeavor Group (EDR), financial services company Oportun Financial (OPRT) and interactive fitness platform company (an L Hawkins' obsession) Peloton Interactive (PTON).

Other items to watch this week include:

September 25 - Amazon ( AMZN ) hardware event; Uber’s ( UBER ) London operating license expires

hardware event; London operating license expires September 26 - Banxico, the Mexican central bank, rate decision; Third estimate of US June quarter GDP

It’s almost that time of the year...

According to a new online survey from The Harris Poll and ad exchange network OpenX, shoppers are not only expected to spend more year over year during the year-end holiday shopping season but spend more digitally. Per the survey’s findings consumer expect to increase their holiday shopping by 5% more this year with 53% of their holiday shopping to be done digitally.

This, of course, is just the first of what will be several 2019 holiday shopping forecasts, and we'll be sure to compare and contrast with the latest consumer-facing economic data to get a clearer idea of how much the consumer is likely to spend not only during the year-end shopping season but also here in the U.S. Halloween and Thanksgiving. In 2018, US consumer spent $9 billion on Halloween costumes, decorations, candy, and other treats. The usual suspects that benefit include Amazon, Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT), but with more companies embracing digital shopping, which has been a boon for United Parcel Service (UPS), just ask Chris’s dogs, we could see some consumer wallet share shifting to be had.

Recap of Yesterday

To put it mildly, yesterday was a roller coaster ride for the U.S. stock market, and like any good roller coaster it started off climbing and after several twists and turns finished leaving folks short of breadth. Stocks opened higher on the news that China would be purchasing more U.S. soybeans and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin confirming trade talks will resume in two weeks. Then we received the weaker-than-expected Consumer Confidence report for September and soon thereafter President Trump's UN speech served up critical remarks aimed at both China and Iran. Both of those events stoked concerns over both the speed of the economy, potential progress on US-China trade talks and geopolitical tensions, which naturally spooked the market and evaporated the morning's stock market gains.

The Conference Board's announcement that its Consumer Confidence index fell -7.5% year-over-year in September, more than economists expected. This coupled with the weaker outlook for manufacturing added to the downbeat sentiment, intensifying worries that economic weakness elsewhere in the world is spreading to the U.S.

The late morning pullback accelerated following reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was planning to formally announce an impeachment inquiry on President Trump at 5:30 PM. The inquiry stems from on reports that the President intentionally withheld aid to the Ukraine to help pressure the Ukrainian president into investigating presidential candidate Joe Biden. In response, President Trump said he will release a full unredacted transcript of his conversation with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, which led the market to pare some of its losses. That reprieve proved to be short-lived as House Speaker Pelosi went on to announce the House of Representatives will launch a formal inquiry into whether Trump should be impeached.

According to data published by Predictit.com, odds for impeachment hit 65% at one point Tuesday, and to say the day's events spooked investors would be something of an understatement. Rather, it is the latest uncertainty in a market that is facing a growing number of risks as it prepares for one of its seasonally most important times of the year - the September quarter earnings season that sets the tone for the back half of the year and offers an initial view on 2020, and the holiday shopping season that is already facing questions about the consumer and the impact of the current trade war with China.

Also yesterday, Case-Shiller home price data showed home prices continue to stabilize on a national basis. Monthly changes at an annual rate have become fairly consistently in the 2.0% - 3.5% range. On a regional basis, home price appreciation has recently been strongest in lower-priced, non-core markets such as Las Vegas, Charlotte, Detroit, Minneapolis, and Phoenix. The West Coast is now more of a laggard, with three of the four worst national markets sitting on the Pacific.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis released its quarterly per capita income growth by state and found that over the past five years, the strongest income growth has been in Washington, California, and Oregon. In recent quarters, the weaker areas of growth are those affected by the trade war such as North and South Dakota and Nebraska. The highest-income earning area remains the Northeast, with New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Connecticut all enjoying per capita personal income more than 25% higher than national per capita income.

With yesterday's Richmond Fed release of manufacturing activity in its district, we now have three of the five major indices reporting. Compared to global manufacturing the US continues to show signs of strength, but the outlook is weakening. The Richmond Fed saw factory orders fall in September and the index of employee workweek dropped to the lowest level since 2013, likely driven in no small part by the decline in shipment expectations to its lowest level since the Great Financial Crisis.

The net result saw all the major US stock market indices finish in the red yesterday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.5%, the S&P 500 down 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.5%, while the CBOE Volatility Index hit a three-week high. Unsurprisingly, areas of market strength yesterday included more defensive areas, such as utilities and gold.

Thoughts for the Day

“Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things. And no good thing ever dies.”

The Shawshank Redemption

"Just because nobody complains doesn't mean all parachutes are perfect."

Benny Hill

