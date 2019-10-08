Morning Note: Souring Trade Talk Expectations, Sizing Up Domino's and Levi's

Today’s Big Picture

This week continues to be dominated by the latest round of US-China trade, presidential impeachment and today Brexit once again steps to center stage.

Trade talks with low-level negotiations took place yesterday, which left equities mostly lower on the day, and will again today followed by higher-level talks on the last two days of the week. Barring any breakthroughs, the US is expected to increase tariffs on $250 million of goods on October 15th and yesterday added 28 Chinese companies to an export blacklist over alleged involvement in abuse of ethnic Uighurs.

Now China is threatening retaliation for the blacklisting and is reportedly more focused on a narrower trade agreement. Rumors are flying that China may leave this week’s trade talks one day early should a viable resolution fail to emerge.

Since these talks haven't been nearly tense enough, we now have the NBA getting involved. After NBA Commissioner Adam Silver defended Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey's tweet in support of the Hong Kong protests, China has suspended airing of NBA preseason games on national TV. Tencent (TME), which owns the digital streaming rights for NBA in China, said it would also "temporarily suspend" the preseason broadcast arrangements. Houston Rockets products are now no longer appearing in searches in China on Alibaba-owned (BABA) Taobao and Tmall or on JD.com (JD).

More tension and progress less likely on the US-China trade front and Brexit deal hopes effectively dead - no wonder CEO confidence has fallen to the lowest level since Q3 2011, according to Vistage .

Asian markets ended trading today on a higher note mostly higher but European markets turned negative in morning trading as investors wait for news on the upcoming China-US trade talks later this week. The British pound fell almost-0.5% against the dollar on reports that Brexit talks may be breaking down.

US stock market futures have fallen deeper in the red as the morning headlines have soured hopes for the upcoming US-China trade talks later this week.

Data Download

This morning Japan’s Household Spending and Italy’s Retail Sales came in weaker than expected but Germany’s Industrial Production was stronger than expected - one bright data point for the eurozone.

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index for September slipped 1.3 points to 101.8 from 103.1 in August, missing the expected 104.1 figure for September. None of the component indices rose, three were unchanged and six fell month over month, with the greatest declines in plans to increase employment, expectations for the economic to improve and now being a good time to expand - not exactly sending a wave of confidence about the speed of the domestic economy as evidenced by the continued increase in the NFIB measure of uncertainty, which was up 6 points throughout the September quarter. And a historically high percentage of business owners reported raising worker compensation to win qualified workers and fill open positions.

At 8:30 AM ET, Wall Street will receive the September Producer Price Index and investors will be seeing how the data stacks up against the Fed's 2% inflation target. The headline figure for PPI is expected to increase 1.8% year over year in September, matching the August reading. The September core PPI figure is also expected to match its August reading of 2.3%.

With investors increasingly focused on consumers and the ability as well as the willingness to spend, we expect greater than usual focus will be had on the weekly Johnson Redbook Retail Index that is published today. The index will offer the first glimpse of consumer-related spending for early October.

After yesterday’s September Consumer Credit report that showed the 4th decline in revolving credit in the past 9 months with the pace of real consumer credit growth much slower now than in the early 2000s or 2014-2015, on top of weak wage growth data investors will be looking for any monetary policy hints from Federal Reserve Chicago President Evans (FOMCVoter) or Chair Powell (FOMC Voter) when they speak today.

And sticking with the topic of borrowings, the Congressional Budget Office released its latest forecast for the 2019 federal budget deficit of $984 billion, roughly 4.7% of gross domestic product and the highest since 2012 and $205 billion than it was in 2018.

Stocks to Watch

Earnings before today’s market open

Welding solution and engineered services company AZZ Inc (AZZ) is expected to report EPS of $0.56 on revenue of $234.9 million. Given recent industrial and manufacturing economic data, investors will be scrutinizing the company's outlook as well as trade-related comments.

is expected to report EPS of $0.56 on revenue of $234.9 million. Given recent industrial and manufacturing economic data, investors will be scrutinizing the company's outlook as well as trade-related comments. Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) is expected to deliver EPS of $2.08 on revenue of $827 million, and investors will be digesting not only comp sales data and input cost comments, but also what the company has to say on competitive pricing pressures, including deep discounting, that plagued its 2Q 2019 results.

is expected to deliver EPS of $2.08 on revenue of $827 million, and investors will be digesting not only comp sales data and input cost comments, but also what the company has to say on competitive pricing pressures, including deep discounting, that plagued its 2Q 2019 results. Consensus expectations for brand name consumer product company Helen of Troy (HELE) call for EPS of $1.96 on revenue of $390.6 million but what the company has to say about the impact of trade tariffs and the impact of currency in its reported quarter and expectations for the current one will be what catches investor's ears.

This morning Samsung Electronic (SSNGY) said that its operating profit for the September quarter will likely be was 56.2% below the same quarter in 2018 which is slightly better than analysts were forecasting, and led Samsung shares higher.

Ambarella (AMBA) traded off in aftermarket trading following the news the Department of Commerce added 28 Chinese firms to a U.S. trade blacklist, including Ambarella customer Hikvision.

Airbus (EADSY) continues to fly higher than Boeing (BA) as it sold 41 jets in September, and won 127 net new orders during the first nine months of 2019 compared to a net total of 55 for Boeing through the end of August. That Boeing figure includes ordinary cancellations but also 85 adjustments to reflect orders associated with the 737 MAX aircraft that are not likely to materialize.

After the market close, Levi Strauss (LEVI) will report its quarterly results and investors are sizing up the expected EPS of $0.28 on $1.44 billion in revenue. Other key items will be progress on its women's business as well as its Direct to Consumer initiative as well as benefits associated with the sharp year over year price declines in cotton, a key input in the denim market.

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs this week:

BioNTech (BNTX) , a German biotech company developing individualized immunotherapies for cancer with a pipeline of more than 20 candidates targeting tumors and infectious disease, is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on Thursday. The company is expected to issue 13.2 million shares between $18 and $20 representing 5.8% of outstanding shares.

, a German biotech company developing individualized immunotherapies for cancer with a pipeline of more than 20 candidates targeting tumors and infectious disease, is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on Thursday. The company is expected to issue 13.2 million shares between $18 and $20 representing 5.8% of outstanding shares. HBT Financial (HBT) , the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that has 64 branches in central and northeastern Illinois, is expected to begin on Nasdaq on Friday. The company is expected to issue more than 8.3 million shares between $17 and $19 representing 31.5% of outstanding shares.

, the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that has 64 branches in central and northeastern Illinois, is expected to begin on Nasdaq on Friday. The company is expected to issue more than 8.3 million shares between $17 and $19 representing 31.5% of outstanding shares. Vir Biotechnology (VIR), a Phase 2 biotech developing immunologic therapies for infectious diseases such as hepatitis B, HIV, influenza, and tuberculosis is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on Friday. The company is expected to issue more than 17.4 million shares between $20 and $22 representing 6.5% of outstanding shares.

Dates to mark:

October 10-11: US-China trade talks

October 15: Next US Democratic Presidential debate

October 16: US Retail Sales - given slowing growth in consumer credit and rising auto loan delinquencies, this will be particularly important

October 29-30: Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting

October 31: Brexit?

Thoughts for the Day

