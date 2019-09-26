Morning Note: Peloton (PTON) Pedals Its Way To An IPO

Today’s Focus

Asian stocks were mixed today as investors are more optimistic about a potential US-China trade deal. This trade deal runs hot and cold more often than a rom-com movie, and while it may not be new news, yesterday's market action serves as a reminder that trade-related news continues to move markets. The Shenzhen component and composite fell more than 2% and the Shanghai composite declined nearly 1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.21%. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.13% after President Trump suggested that an initial trade agreement had been reached with Tokyo.

The major European indices are all in the green this morning as are US futures. Investors will continue to keep a sharp eye on Capitol Hill today with Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire set to testify publicly before the House Intelligence Committee and privately before a Senate panel concerning the whistleblower complaint that ignited Ukrainegate.

Today's Economic Data

Germany’s GfK consumer sentiment rose more than expected to 9.9 (consensus was for 9.7), bringing the highest reading since June despite the nation’s slowing economy, with the sub-indices for economic expectations and willingness to buy improving.

Lending to businesses in the Eurozone grew 4.3% in August, the fastest pace in 10 years, despite the struggles in export-oriented sectors. July’s pace was also upwardly revised to 4% putting the 2-month pace at the fastest pace since 2009. In Germany, lending to non-financial corporations rose 6.8% annually, well above the nation’s average while France was even stronger at 8.3%, the fastest since February 2009.

Italy, on the other hand, continues to experience falling lending rates as the nation continues to struggle with little to no growth and volatile political leadership. This week the country’s new coalition government will present its provisional spending plans which is expected to be more palatable to Brussels, sticking to the 2% budget deficit target.

The European Central Bank released its September Economic Bulletin this morning, and while it rehashes quite a bit of data, three nuggets jumped out at us and all three-point to a slowing global economy:

“According to the September 2019 ECB staff macroeconomic projections, global real GDP growth (excluding the euro area) is projected to decelerate to 3.1% this year , from 3.8% in 2018. This reflects increasing headwinds to global growth in an environment of high and rising political and policy uncertainty. Over the period 2020‑21 growth in world economic activity is projected to stabilize at 3.5%"

, from 3.8% in 2018. This reflects increasing headwinds to global growth in an environment of high and rising political and policy uncertainty. Over the period 2020‑21 growth in world economic activity is projected to stabilize at 3.5%" “As the growth headwinds weigh more significantly on trade-intensive demand components, such as investment, growth in euro area foreign demand is projected to slow more significantly than global activity this year, falling to 1.0%, from 3.7% in 2018. ”

” “…oil price assumptions underpinning the September 2019 ECB staff macroeconomic projections were around 8.3% lower for 2019 (and 13.4% and 10.3% lower for 2020 and 2021 respectively) relative to the assumptions underpinning the June 2019 Eurosystem staff macroeconomic projections.”

Singapore’s manufacturing output declined by 8% year-over-year in August versus expectations for a 0.7% decline and a revised 0.1% decline in July - the fourth consecutive month of declines and the biggest decline in almost 4 years. The downturn was driven by a 24.4% drop in electronic manufacturing - just one more casualty in the US-China and Japan-South Korea trade battles. TBD if this will push the Monetary Authority of Singapore to join the stimulus party and easy rates at its October meeting.

Denmark Retail Sales slowed to 0.8% year-over-year in August after July’s 2.7% pace. On a 3-month basis, sales rose just 0.7% versus 2.3% for the same period last year - just one more example of slowing growth around the world.

For the US economy, there are several pieces of fresh data coming at us today, including the two weekly streams that are initial jobless claims and EIA Natural Gas Inventories. Arguably the most high profile domestic data point will be the third iteration of June quarter GDP, which is expected to match the 2.0% reading from its second revision. All in all, the day's data will likely have a modest impact on September quarter GDP expectations, which currently sit in a range of 1.9%- 2.24%.

After yesterday’s blowout New Home Sales, we’ll be looking to today’s Pending Home Sales for confirming data points. Today’s Core Personal Consumption Expenditures report will give more color to the state of the consumer. The Kansas Fed Manufacturing Activity report will be the fourth of the five major Fed manufacturing reports. We’ll be looking to see if it follows the decline in orders and employee workweek we saw from the Richmond Fed earlier this week.

Several Federal Reserve heads, including recent voting dissenter St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, will be making the rounds today, and no doubt investors will be putting on their decoder rings to assess the prospects for additional rate cuts and monetary stimulus before the end of 2019. Currently, the CME FedWatch tool shows a better than 50% chance for a rate cut at the Fed’s October and December FOMC meetings.

Companies in Focus

Yesterday EBay Inc (EBAY) President and Chief Executive Devin Wenig resigned, posting on Twitter (TWTR) that "In the past few weeks it became clear that I was not on the same page as my new Board. Whenever that happens, it is best for everyone to turn that page over. It has been an incredible privilege to lead one of the worlds great businesses for the past 8 years." Scott Schenkel, Ebay's CFO, will serve as interim CEO while the board searches for a replacement. Shares closed the day down -0.8% after rising 19.8% over the past year.

The number of pre-market earnings reports to be had today will be less than a handful but the two that investors will be focused on are Accenture (ACN) and Conagra (CAG). With branded food products company Conagra, which has missed revenue expectations over the last four quarters, investors will be looking for progress on the company’s efforts to reposition its portfolio with shifting consumer preferences. Consensus expectation have Conagra serving EPS of $0.38 on revenue of $2.48 billion.

Turning to management and technology consulting company Accenture, consensus expectations for the quarter sit at $1.71 per share on revenue of $11.047 billion. During the quarter, Accenture made several acquisitions include Stockholm-based CSP firm Northstream, Australian data & analytics company Analytics8, engineering services company Fairway Technologies, and deep machine learning name Pragsis Bidoop, and investors will look to understand the impact in the coming quarters from a strategic and financial perspective. Over its past 72 earnings reports, the company has beaten on EPS 78% of the time and sales 75%.

Amazon (AMZN) debuted new several new Echo products. Just in time for the coming year-end holiday shopping season, yesterday Amazon unveiled several new Echo products at its annual hardware event. New products include several new Echo assistants to wireless voice-activated earbuds to an Alexa-enabled oven. Amazon has yet to disclose figures tied to these product sales, but Consumer Intelligence Research Partners estimates it accounts for 70% of the smart speaker market. These latest products look to maintain that share but also keep consumer inside the Amazon ecosystem. Also yesterday, Amazon a virtual health clinic for its employees, which suggests the company is looking for ways in addition to its PillPack business to attack the healthcare market. That announcement led shares of Teladoc (TDOC) to sit out the market’s rebound yesterday.

Peloton (PTON) starts trading today on Nasdaq after pricing its IPO at the high end of expectations. After last night’s close, at-home fitness company Peloton Interactive priced its IPO at $29 a share, the high end of its original range between $26 and $29 despite the ongoing music lawsuits. In exchange for issuing 40 million Class A shares, the company raised $1.16 billion, which values Peloton at $8.1 billion.

Financial services company Oportun Financial (OPRT) also priced its IPO, however, those 6.25 million shares were priced at $15.00, the low-end of the expected $15.00-17.00 range.

And shares of plant-based meat alternatives Beyond Meat (BYND) should get yet another shot in the arm today as McDonald’s (MCD) will be testing a new plant-based burger called the P.L.T. that is made with a Beyond Meat plant-based patty exclusively by McDonald's.

General Motors (GM) is reportedly making progress in union negotiations toward a new labor deal but issues over pay and job security for newer and temporary workers remain. With 48,000 workers on strike, estimates suggest the strike is costing GM roughly $100 million per day and that from a production standpoint a two-week strike could cost GM 70,000 vehicles.

Shares of cannabis companies and ETFs should get even higher following yesterday’s U.S. House of Representatives vote to advance legislation that would allow banks to provide services to cannabis companies in states where it is legal.

After the market closes today, we’ll receive the latest quarterly results from CalAmp (CAMP), Progress Software (PRGS) and Vail Resorts (MTN) but the real focus will be on results and guidance from Micron (MU). Expectations for ski industry consolidator Vail Resorts call for EPS of -$2.56 on $240 million in revenue for the seasonally slow July quarter. At Micron, quarterly expectations have been inching up of late and currently stand at EPS of $0.48 with revenue forecasted to be $4.56 billion. What investors will want to know is to what degree are the recent issues that have plagued the demand side for the company’s DRAM business are ameliorating. These include inventory builds in cloud and graphics markets, CPU shortages, and weak high-end smartphone sales.

On the Horizon

IPO pricing for entertainment and sports company Endeavor Group (EDR)

September 26 - Banxico , the Mexican central bank, rate decision

, the Mexican central bank, rate decision September 27 - August Personal Income & Spending, August Durable Orders

Recap

In a surprise move, yesterday all the domestic stock market indices rebounded off Tuesday’s lows, despite all the impeachment talk. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both gained 0.6% on the day. Those gains lagged the Wednesday moves of 1.1% enjoyed by both the Nasdaq Composite Index and the Russell 2000. Key movers in the market included Nike (NKE), Boeing (BA), Apple (AAPL), Intel (INTC), Cintas Corp. (CTAS) and NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), which propelled the Nasdaq 100 up 1.2% on the day.

Yesterday the Investment Company Institute updated its tracking of fund flows and ETFs were the big winner, or more specifically domestic equity ETFs which saw more inflows over the past week than all but 1.5% of weeks since 2013 - risk on all right!

Following Tuesday night’s revelation of a formal impeachment inquiry on President Trump that looked to hit stocks yesterday, so what turned that market frown upside down?

First, August New Home Sales of 713,000 topped expectations and barring the June 2019 results, marked the best month since October 2007. Pairing this with other stronger than expected August housing data, in all likelihood it means homebuyers took advantage of fallen mortgage rates. Sales rose by 52% annualized rate over the last three months in the Northeast, more than 48% annualized in the West and are up 18% year-over-year nationally - thank you falling mortgage rates!

Digging into the details of trends in new home prices, we can see yet another example of the impact of rising asset prices on income earners versus asset owners. Low-interest rates have made mortgage payments more affordable - the median new home monthly mortgage payment (assuming 20% down) translates to 51.7 hours for the average non-managerial worker, (using income data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics). That figure is up from the 45+ year low in 2011 of 41.7 hours but still well below the 2006 high of 75.6 hours and post-financial crisis peak of 60.4 hours in October 2018. The problem is the down payment thanks to elevated home prices which translate into 2,838 hours of work for the average non-managerial worker, which is in the 91st percentile of the data going back to 1964.

Second, the transcript and call notes for President Trump’s conversation with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the family of former Vice President Joe Biden were released. As the market shrugged off the revelation, NBC News reported that the Department of Justice had already concluded that what the president asked did not constitute a "thing of value," and therefore, it was not a violation of campaign finance laws.

Third, while discussing the Ukraine and impeachment yesterday President Trump shared that a trade deal with China "could come sooner than you think." But while President Trump sounded upbeat on China trade talks, yesterday the US imposed new sanctions on Chinese entities who it accuses of knowingly transferring oil from Iran in violation of Washington's curbs on Tehran. So yes, the geopolitical drama remains. While we wait for the October US-China trade talks, we continue to think that with any potential deal the details will be what matters most. This goes especially for a deal with recourse and one that includes intellectual property rights.

The outstanding question from yesterday is to what extent the impeachment inquiry would gum up the works for a potential trade deal with China and the already agreed-one with Canada and Mexico? Despite being signed last year, ratification of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) had already stalled in the Congress, and the news of the impeachment inquiry sent the Mexican stock market and the peso lower yesterday. Odds are the impeachment inquiry process will push other legislative agenda items, such as drug pricing and infrastructure, off until after the 2020 presidential election. And with that, we'd note a new annual survey of employees conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation showed the cost of family health coverage in the U.S. now tops $20,000. With annual median income in the U.S. per the Social Security Administration at $33,367, we can expect the health care debate to rage on inside the 2020 presidential campaign.

Fourth, the U.S and Japan reached a limited trade deal even as they continue to work toward a broader agreement. Initially, the agreement will open markets up to $7 billion in U.S. agricultural products, and Japan will also reduce or end tariffs on products such as beef, pork, corn, and wine. The two countries also made commitments on digital trade near $40 billion.

In terms of the September drop in Consumer Confidence that raised concerns over consumers, the lifeblood of the June quarter GDP report, Wednesday’s stronger than expected August New Home Sales likely restored some confidence. That said, the real consumer-facing report to watch this week will be Friday's August Personal Income & Spending Report. The consensus expectation for August Personal Spending is 0.3%, and a stronger figure will likely put to rest, at least in the short term, consumer-related concerns. The Conference Board's expectations component for consumer confidence dropped to an 8-month low. We'll also be watching the savings rate as well to see if it rebounds from its July dip or falls further.

Yesterday saw crude inventories rise by the most for this week of the year out of the past five years, likely driven by Tropical Storm Imelda in the Texas Gulf Coast. Gasoline inventories were roughly in-line but non-gasoline product inventories saw a large drawdown.

What the back and forth of the last two trading days tell us is that an uncertain market will be swayed by the trade news of the day, good or bad, particularly when the economic and earnings news flow is rather light. Add in the pace of September economic reports alongside a frenetic cadence of September quarter earnings reports, and odds are the day to day market swings could be even more pronounced as investors re-calibrate expectations for the second half of 2019.

Thought for the Day

“Be yourself. Everyone else is taken.” - Oscar Wilde

