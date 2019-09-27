Morning Note: Investors Close Out September With Eye Towards Upcoming Earnings, Data

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets were once again mixed today with Japan’s Nikkei falling roughly 0.8% led by the drop in SoftBank Group (SOBKY) and Japan Display (6740.T-JP), which dropped more than 10% as its bailout plans seemed to unravel. Positive comments on US-China trade developments inched the Shanghai stock index higher, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed lower.

Inching toward the US stock market open, nearly all European indices are in the green and all the U.S. stock market futures point to a positive open. European stocks are trading higher following comments for a Bank of England official that an interest rate cut could be on the table even if a Brexit deal is reached and announced tax cuts on businesses and individuals in France.

Closing out the week, the market will likely hinge on incremental developments surrounding US-China trade and the impeachment inquiry that is unfolding in Washington. As we’ve seen this week, the market is trading day to day based on what it last heard and today is likely to be no different and this is keeping investors and their risk appetites rather unsettled.

We have one trading day remaining in not only September but in the calendar third quarter as well. As we get ready to turn the quarterly page and enter the September quarter earnings season, investors will be triangulating the impact of the slowing global economy and trade tariff impact to reassess earnings expectations for the second half of 2019 and formulate those for 2020. All the while balancing not only the latest US-China trade negotiation tactics ahead of the October 10 trade talks but also the latest Washington drama. That drama centers on President Trump’s impeachment inquiry and the publication of a whistleblower complaint associated with Trump conversation with Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelensky about investigating the family of former Vice President Joe Biden. Rounding out the investor’s radar screen are possible US tariffs on the eurozone and geopolitical tensions with Iran.

As they navigate all of that, investors would be wise to keep their eyes on the CBOE Volatility Index as well as the CNN Money Fear & Greed Index, which has jumped back to Greed from Extreme Fear one month ago. When investor expectations confront economic and earnings reality, it tends to result in market volatility that can catch the unprepared investor off guard.

Data to Watch

Earlier today, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said Chinese industrial profits fell 2% year over year in August while producer-price deflation accelerated, ratcheting up pressure on manufacturers that are contending with the ongoing US-China trade war.

There is a sea of European Industrial, Business and Consumer Confidence as well as Consumer Spending and Inflation data being had today across Germany, France, and Italy. Examining the aggregated European indicators reported this morning, we find the Business Climate indicator fell to -0.22 in September, the lowest level since August 2013 and below market expectations of 0.11. Economic Sentiment for the Euro Area hit 101.7 in September, down modestly from August, but below the expected 103 reading. Industrial Sentiment in September contracted greater than expected, but Services Sentiment for the month came in a tick better than expected as did Consumer Confidence, even though that indicator remained in negative territory for September.

Major US economic data being reported today includes the August Personal Income and Spending report, which will be closely picked apart following the disappointing Consumer Confidence Report earlier in the week and the stronger-than-expected August New Home sales data. We’ll also get Durable Goods Orders, Capital Goods Shipments, Personal Consumption Expenditures Deflator (the Fed’s preferred inflation metric), University of Michigan Sentiment Index, and the weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count. Within in the August Durable Orders report the line item most will focus on will be core capital goods orders, which is a proxy for business investment spending, and has been tepid in recent months with many companies in a holding pattern given the current trade war and slowing global economy.

Later this morning, following all of the data this week the Atlanta Federal Reserve will update its GDPNow forecast for the current quarter, which was last revised to up to 1.9% on September 18.

And more from the Fed heads. Following several Fed speeches yesterday, we have more on deck today from Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker. After the market close today, former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen is set to speak at a Georgetown University event.

Stocks to Watch

There are no expected quarterly earnings reports to be had today before the market opens or after it closes.

Micron Technologies (MU) reported better than expected quarterly results even though its revenue fell 42% year over year and its operating income dropped 85%. The company’s guidance of $0.42 per share, however, fell short of Wall Street expectations for $0.53 per share. In issuing its updated outlook, Senior VP and CFO David Zinsner commented that “…market remains competitive and industry inventories continue to adjust to economic and geopolitical uncertainties.” Just the latest sign the current trade war is likely to weigh on the upcoming September quarter earnings season.

Two large shareholders in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) are reportedly backing a proposal by Elliott Management to split the company into three units, and are also calling for CEO Gary Heminger to be replaced.

Ahead of formally providing an update on quarterly vehicle deliveries next week, reports citing an internal email yesterday suggest Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk saw “a shot” at delivering 100,000 cars in the September quarter sent shares of Tesla (TSLA) higher.

After pricing its IPO Wednesday night at the high end of its price talk, shares of Peloton Interactive (PTON) fell 11% during their first day of trading.

Global entertainment, sports, and content company Endeavor Group postponed its previously announced initial public offering. The IPO was expected to be for 19.4 million shares with an initial price range $30-32, and Endeavor has shared it will continue to evaluate the timing for the proposed offering as market conditions develop.

Cyber security stocks and ETFs should get a boost as we get ready to begin the December quarter given a reported cyberattacks at food delivery app company DoorDash and Dunkin Brands (DNKN) being sued by the New York attorney general for not notifying customers whose Dunkin accounts were hacked in 2015. We’ll watch how the suit against Dunkin plays out as it could stoke the fires for General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the U.S. similar to what has been instilled in the EU.

On the Horizon

Earnings on Monday, September 30

Before the market open: Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) and Thor Industries (THO)

and After the market close: None

Markets in China will be open on Monday, but will then close for the remainder of the week for a national holiday.

Index substitutions. Effective before the market open on October 3, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) will replace Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) in the S&P 500 as Nektar Therapeutics replaces Sotheby's (BID) in the S&P MidCap 400

On the IPO front next week we have several new issues expected to price all of which are biotechnology companies:

Clinical stage oncology-focused biotech company ADC Therapeutics (ADCT)

Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapeutics Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company using "Progenitor Cell Activation" system to repair or reverse damage from degenerative diseases

Cancer focused clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)

Viela Bio (VIE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases

Yesterday’s Highlights

The S&P 500 lost 0.2% during what can only be called an indecisive and low trading volume session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell modestly, while the Nasdaq Composite and Russell 2000 posted greater declines. The push-pull in market trading yesterday reflected positive comments from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi who said the U.S. acted in good faith by waiving tariffs on some Chinese products and China is willing to buy more U.S. products in exchange. However, those comments were offset by the whistleblower complaint against President Trump and questionable reports on whether the U.S. would extend temporary waivers for companies supplying Chinese telecom company Huawei as the US looks to crack down on Chinese companies. The current 90-day waiver expires on November 19.

From a sector perspective, six S&P 500 sectors finished lower and the remaining five finished higher. The energy sector fell more than 1%, making it one of the harder hit ones, even though oil prices finished the day higher. Weakness in Facebook (FB) shares were one of the primary drivers behind the near 1% drop in the communication services sector, while Amazon (AMZN)’s move lower hit the consumer discretionary sector. Outperforming sectors for the day included real estate (+0.9%), consumer staples (+0.5%), and utilities (+0.5%) sectors, which we’d note are far more defensive in nature compared to other S&P 500 sectors.

Congress gave final approval to a short-term spending bill that would push the threat of a government shutdown to just before Thanksgiving.

