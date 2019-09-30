Morning Note: Impeachment and Trade Continue To Take Center Stage For Markets

Today’s Big Picture

With one day of trading left in September and the calendar third quarter, we've seen a lot of surprises including over three feet of snow in Montana over the weekend! Investors remain focused primarily on impeachment talk, trade wars and the ongoing Brexit saga with some keeping a keen eye on what is happening in the overnight repo market and US dollar liquidity as well as that record-high mountain of corporate debt. Was Ford (F) just the beginning of downgrades to junk from the extraordinary level of slightly-above-junk (technical term) or a one-off?

The equity markets in China and Japan both closed lower on Monday after some of the most violent protests since June occurred in Hong Kong over the weekend, ahead of China’s National Day on Tuesday. Chinese markets will be closed for the remainder of the week.

As of mid-day, markets in Europe are mixed with the DAX, CAC, FTSE MIB and STOXX 600 in the green while the FTSE is in the red.

US stock market futures are all pointing to a solid opening for the last day of the quarter. With a quiet day ahead in terms of domestic economic data and quarterly earnings reports to be had, we can expect the topic of impeachment and trade to talk the center stage.

Data to Watch

This morning brought a bucket-full (another technical term) of economic data points, many of which continue to paint a picture of global economic weakness.

South Korea, a good proxy for global growth, saw its Industrial Production contract -2.9% year-over-year in August versus expectations for a decline of just -0.2% from July +0.6% increase. Manufacturing production also fell into a -3.0% contraction year-over-year from July’s +1.0% increase. Retail sales, on the other hand, improved, rising to +3.9% year-over-year in August from a -0.9% contraction in July.

Japan’s Industrial Production also came in below expectations, contracting -4.7% year-over-year in August versus expectations for a +0.7% increase. The consumer held up better, just as in South Korean, with Retail Sales rising +2.0% year-over-year in August versus expectations for a -2.0% contraction.

While we are certainly happy to see a strong consumer in both nations, we caution that retail sales tend to be a trailing indicator to a greater degree than industrial production.

For example, while Japan’s retail sales were stronger, housing starts, a more leading indicator, disappointed, coming in at a -7.1% year-over-year contraction in August, dropping from July’s -6.1% and well below consensus estimates for -4.1%. Construction Orders were much, much worse than expected, coming in at a whopping -25.9%contraction in August, year-over-year, versus the expected +26.9% expansion!

China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI for September came in slightly better than the expected 49.5 at 49.8, an increase from the August’s 49.5, but firmly below the expansion/contraction line at 50.0. The NBS Non-manufacturing PMI came in slightly below expectations for 53.8 at 53.7, down from August’s 54.2. The Caixin Manufacturing PMI for September beat expectations for 50.4, coming in at 51.4, a solid increase from August’s 50.2. This was the strongest pace of expansion in factory activity going back to February 2018. Output grew the most in over a year and new orders expanded at the fastest pace since March 2018. This data indicates the trade war may not be crippling the economy to the extent D.C. has been expecting it would. For what its worth, less than 20% of China’s total exports go to the USA.

Throughout much of the world’s major economies, non-manufacturing remains stronger than manufacturing.

Over in Australia, private sector credit rose less than expected in August at just +2.9% year-over-year versus the consensus +3.1%. While slower, private sector credit remains above the long-term average of +0.86% from 1976 through 2018. Business credit growth remained unchanged.

We’re not done yet. Did we mention the bucket-full?

German retail sales, echoed South Korea and Japan, coming in better than expected month-over-month with a +0.5% increase in August versus expectations for a -0.8% decrease. That said, they disappointed on a year-over-year basis at +3.2% growth versus consensus +5.2%. Unemployment for August came in as expected at 3.1%.

Spain’s final year-over-year growth for GDP in the second quarter came in weaker than the +2.2% expected at +2.0%. Year-over-year inflation was also more muted in September at +0.1% versus +0.3%.

Second quarter GDP growth year-over-year in the UK also came in weaker than the +2.1% expected at +1.3%. Mortgage lending also surprised to the downside at £3.85 billion in August versus £4.52 billion expected and down from £4.2 in July. Net lending to individuals was (notice the trend here) weaker than the expected £5.5 billion at just £4.8 billion in August. Consumer credit also disappointed in August at £0.901 billion versus expectations for £1.007 billion. Given all the uncertainty around Brexit, it was a surprise to see Business Investment stronger than expected in the second quarter at a -1.4% year-over-year contractions versus -1.6% expected - less bad is pretty good here considering.

The Brexit battle is set to get even hotter as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday that he won't be stepping down period, even if he fails to secure a deal with the European Union. Today it looks as though there is no intersection point between what Brussels is willing to offer the UK Parliament and what the UK Parliament will accept, particularly given that Brussels knows Parliament is also unwilling to accept a no-deal Brexit - rock, meet hard place. This could be a divorce so difficult with no possible middle ground that the marriage continues - hopefully not a War of the Roses !

Italy’s unemployment rate was a welcome surprise at just 9.5% versus the 9.8% expected in August, down from July’s 9.9%. The nation’s inflation rate came in year-over-year as expected at +0.4% - so much for the ECB’s hoped for 2%.

In light of the ongoing weakness in the eurozone and the spreads in productivity and growth between various nations(Germany and Italy, we’re looking at you), it was no surprise to hear ECB president Mario Draghi support the call for fiscal transfers between eurozone members by France’s Emmanuel Macron. Draghi made it clear he believes a fiscal union is necessary. With the rise of nationalism and dislike of Brussels across much of the region, TBD if this won’t do much more than increase the ire of voters from Frankfurt to Milan and Madrid to Nice.

Turning to the domestic economic data, we will be getting two more regional Fed reports for September — the Chicago PMI and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index. These reports will round out the September economic picture painted by the Empire Manufacturing Report, the Philly Fed Index and other regional Fed reports. We do not expect these reports to generate any meaningful changes to the current September quarter GDP forecasts of 2.0%-2.1% that were updated on Friday, September 27, by the Atlanta Fed and the New York Fed from 1.9%-2.2%.

Stocks to Watch

Earlier this year Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) cut its dividend to shareholders and now investors will be eyeing the company’s latest quarterly earnings report out this morning for signs of improved egg pricing and how management is contending with higher input costs for its business. Consensus expectations for Cal-Maine are EPS of -$0.94 on revenue of $251.3 million.

RV manufacturer Thor Industries (THO) is expected to deliver EPS of $1.46 on revenue of $2.35 billion when it reports its quarterly results before today’s market open. With the RV Industry Association reporting June-August 2019 total RV shipments down 16.7% year over year, investors will be gauging the competitive landscape and pricing as well as the impact on margins in the company's quarterly results and guidance.

Privately held retailer Forever 21 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sunday and will close up to 178 stores. Including those, Thus far in 2019, publicly traded retailers have announced the closure of more than 8,550 stores, up from 5,844 in all of 2018 according to Coresight Research. Coresight estimates overall store closures could hit 12,000 by year-end, which continues to raise questions for mall focused REITs such as Simon Property Group (SPG), Regency Centers Corp. (REG), and Saul Centers (BFS).

Data published by Refinitiv revealed global M&A activity quarter to date is down 11% to $2.8 trillion. While there have been several greater than $10 billion transactions to be had, deal-making in the September quarter was the quietest since mid-2017. Investors can expect this to weigh on M&A fees earned by the likes of Citi (C), Morgan Stanley (MS), Credit Suisse (CS), Greenhill & Co. (GHC), and Moelis & Co. (MC).

There are no companies expected to report their quarterly results after today’s market close, but investors should be on the lookout for company pre-announcements as we close the September quarter and gear up for the coming quarterly earnings season.

On the Horizon

Markets in China will be open on Monday but will then closed for the remainder of the week for a national holiday.

The World Trade Organization is expected to finalize approval this week for the U.S. to initiate $7.5 billion in tariffs on EU imports following Airbus (EADSY) subsidies investigation

October 1: IHS Markit September PMI Data; September ISM Manufacturing Index

October 2: ADP Employment Report for September

October 3: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index for September

October 4: September Employment Report

October 10-11: US-China trade talks resume in Washington, DC

October 29-30: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting

Index substitutions: Effective prior to the market open on October 3, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) will replace Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) in the S&P 500 as Nektar Therapeutics replaces Sotheby's (BID) in the S&P MidCap 400

On the IPO front this week we have several new issues expected to price all of which are biotechnology companies:

Clinical stage oncology-focused biotech company ADC Therapeutics (ADCT)

Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapeutics Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company using "Progenitor Cell Activation" system to repair or reverse damage from degenerative diseases

Cancer focused clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)

Viela Bio (VIE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases

Yesterday’s Highlights

Following a topsy-turvy last few trading days, the major stock market indices looked like they were going to finish last week off little changed until a late Friday slump led them all to finish in the red week over week on the news that President Trump is considering limiting investments in China. As of Friday's market close, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively quarter to date, while the Nasdaq Composite Index and the Russell 2000 were down 0.8% and 2.9%. Despite its essentially unchanged performance quarter to date through Friday's close, on a year to date basis the Nasdaq 100 index (NDX) continued to outpace all four major stock market indices with its 21.4% move higher exiting last week.

The week looked to end on a high note following comments Thursday night from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi who said the U.S. acted in good faith by waiving tariffs on some Chinese products and China is willing to buy more U.S. products in exchange. Those comments, however, were offset by questionable reports on whether the U.S. would extend temporary waivers for companies supplying Chinese telecom company Huawei as the U.S. looks to crack down on Chinese companies. The current 90-day waiver expires on Nov. 19. Also leading stocks to limp to a weak finish for the week, reports suggested the Trump administration was weighing proposals to limit U.S. investors’ portfolio flows into China and to delist Chinese firms from U.S. exchanges. We expect this will be hot topics to watch ahead of Oct. 10-11, when US-China trade talks resume in Washington, D.C.

Thoughts for the Day

"If you are not taking care of your customer, your competitor will." -Bob Hooey

"Few things are harder to put up with than a good example." - Mark Twain

