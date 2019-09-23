Morning Note: Can Major Indices Finally Break Through Overhead Resistance?

Today’s Focus

After Friday’s slide into the close on news that China sent a “No thank you” for the upcoming trade talks, Asian markets were mixed on Monday, Europe solidly in the red and the US futures point to slight drops at the open across the board. The Tokyo Stock Exchange was closed today in observance of the Autumnal Equinox holiday. Investors today will be looking for any positive news from the United Nations Climate Summit this week concerning both trade wars and the ongoing Brexit saga. We’ll also be looking for any new climate commitments and how they may affect various industries/companies.

The other big thing on investors' minds as we start the week will be the US dollar and the Federal Reserve’s response to the liquidity crunch in the repo market last week, which saw an abnormal amount of stress in overnight funding for banks. The Fed stepped in with four consecutive days of liquidity injections starting on Tuesday, something it has not done since the Great Financial Crisis. Last Friday the Fed announced that it would extend overnight repo operations of “at least $75 billion” each day until mid-October. TBD if this problem is “idiosyncratic” as some pundits are claiming or the first indications of a much bigger US dollar liquidity problem, something we at Tematica Research have been warning about for months.

This week we’ll be looking to see if the major indices can finally break through overhead resistance. So far the S&P 500 has been unable to break through 3,025, despite two Fed rate cuts, with downside support around 2,950 which is around the high from 2018 and last April as well as the index’s 50-day moving average. The Nasdaq has also been stalling out right near the old highs from last July.

Over in Europe the Stoxx 600 has failed to push up above 392.5 five different times in the past fifteen months, three in the past three months alone. Yet another failure here likely means dropping down to test the 200-day moving average.

Today’s Economic Data

Manufacturing continues to weaken across the globe while the Services Sector is holding up better, but both have been weaker than expected.

Earlier this morning Australia’s CommBank Manufacturing PMI for September came in weaker than expected at 49.4 (contraction is below 50) versus the previous 50.9 and expectations for 50.9. The Services PMI on the other hand beat expectations, improving from 49.1 to 52.5 versus expectations for a decline to 45.3 - a mixed bag here, but as a proxy for China’s economy, it is not falling off a cliff.

This morning we also saw data from Europe with Spain’s Industrial Orders growing 0.8% year-over-year in July compared to 0.9% in June, beating expectations for just a 0.5% improvement. This is still well below the 1.98% average the nation has experienced from 2003 through 2019, but with the dour picture of Industrials in the Eurozone, we’ll take what we can get.

By contrast, Germany’s IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI saw the sector crushed even further, dropping to 41.1 in September from 43.5 in August, far below expectations for a slight increase to 44 as this nation has been dealt severe blows from the ongoing trade wars. The country’s Service sector also weakened, but remains in growth territory, falling to 52.5 from 54.8, below expectations for 54.3 - the Eurozone’s largest economy just may be in a recession. France disappointed as well with Services down to 51.6 from 53.4, below expectations for 53.2 and Manufacturing dropped to 50.3 from 51.1 and again below expectations for 51.2. For the Eurozone as a whole Markit Manufacturing came in below expectations for an increase to 47.3, instead it dropped to 45.6 from 47. Services also disappointed, falling to 52.0 from 53.5 versus expectations for a smaller decline to 53.3.

Later this morning IHS will publish a similar report for the US, and investors will be comparing the results vs. the August PMI data to determine if business activity slowed further in September.

Today at 8:30 am the Chicago Fed National Activity report, which is a weighted average of 85 existing monthly indicators of national activity, will be released, having dropped to -0.36 in July from +0.03 in June and is expected to weaken a bit further to -0.35. A positive index reading indicates growth above trend while a negative index reading indicates growth below trend. Last week every economic indicator report came in stronger than expected, with the one exception of the Empire Manufacturing report, so we’ll be looking to see if the Chicago report indicates further improvement.

Mario Draghi will also be giving his final public speech today at the head of the European Central Bank. Up next will be former IMF Chairperson Christine Lagarde, who will take the reins November 1st, right after the (potential)scheduled Brexit of October 31st, talk about a starting off your first day with a bang!

Companies in Focus

While we have yet to close the September quarter, several companies with non-calendar fiscal year ends will report their earnings throughout the week. As we saw with last week’s results from FedEx (FDX), these reports and corresponding conference calls are likely to be insightful in terms of assessing the impact of the US-China trade war, the speed of the economy, the spending health of the consumer and dollar headwinds faced by multinational companies in the upcoming earnings season that will kick off in just a few weeks.

Before the market open, we’ll hear from healthcare company Cantel Medical (CMD) that is expected to deliver EPS of $0.61 per share, and China-based used car e-commerce company Uxin (UXIN), whose consensus forecast is looking for a loss of $0.82 per share.

After today’s market close, womens’ focused specialty retailer Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) will report its quarterly results. There are no consensus expectations for the quarter, but investors will want to utilize Ascena’s top-line results as a barometer of retail spending on clothing, comparing it to the data contained in the August Retail Sales report. Investors will also want to take stock of Ascena’s comments on the trade war as it shares it’s outlook for the coming quarter.

Over the weekend, Apple’s (AAPL) new iPhone models went on sale and with lines reported outside major stores around the world, odds are Apple will likely report the new model has sold out. We continue to think the next major upgrade cycle for the iPhone will happen in sync with 5G mobile network services going mainstream.

Tough news for those on tour this week as the world’s oldest travel company Thomas Cook Group (TCG:LN) went into administration after talks over the weekend with lenders, shareholders and the UK government failed to produce a rescue package. As if the UK needed more challenges, the collapse of the 178-year-old travel company leaves 21,000 employees looking for new jobs, 150,000 UK tourists and 350,000 foreign nationals stranded abroad, forcing the government’s Civil Aviation Authority to engage in the biggest peacetime emergency repatriation in history.

While the US and China are battling it out across conference tables and social media, the Swedish retailer IKEA is planning its biggest annual investment in China in history, expecting to invest over $1.4 billion in the next year to combat slowing sales growth amid rising competition.

On the Horizon

With just six trading days until we close the September quarter, investors will be on watch for any earnings pre-announcements, positive or negative, to be had as company’s begin to roll up their books for the quarter. Other items to watch this week include:

September 25 - Amazon (AMZN) hardware event; Uber’s (UBER) London operating license expires

hardware event; London operating license expires September 26 - Banxico, the Mexican central bank, rate decision; Third estimate of US June quarter GDP

As we get ready to sunset the quarter, we are approaching quarterly index rebalancing. On September 26, homebuilder NVR Inc. (NVR) will replace Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) in the S&P 500, and CDW Corp. (CDW) will also join the S&P 500, replacing Total System Services Inc., which has been acquired.

Recap from Last Week

Last week, the stock market once again vacillated up and down, but it ultimately finished lower week over week due to Friday's late-day, US-China trade related sell off trade off. Every major US equity index finished the week lower and small caps continued to underperform large caps. Despite Monday’s record spike in oil prices, the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) could not beat the weekly performance of Utiliies (XLU) nor Healthcare (XLV).

All the major fixed income ETFs gained on the week, reverse the pounding they’d received earlier this month, with the longer end of the curve showing the most strength.

Toward the end of last week the Trump administration granted temporary tariff exemptions for some products imported from China. The decision was made after trade officials from the two countries conducted low-level talks ahead of the next round of negotiations planned for October. However, renewed pessimism over U.S.-China trade relations returned following a decision by the Chinese trade delegation to cancel visits to farms in Montana and Nebraska, potentially signaling a lack of progress on trade negotiations. That pessimism was also stoked by comments from President Trump that he is “…not looking for a partial deal; I’m looking for a complete deal,” and that in his view there is no need to work out a trade deal with China before the 2020 election because the American economy is “so strong.” President Donald Trump announced further sanctions on Iran.

That Friday slump led all the major stock market indices to finish the week in the red, with the hardest hit being the small-cap Russell 2000 which lost 1.2%. Meanwhile, as geopolitical tensions ratcheted back up, gold futures closed the week out with a gain. Quarter to date, the Russell is the only major stock market index in the red albeit modestly, but none of the other three major market indices finished last week up more than 1.7% on a quarter to date basis.

And whether you liked the last season or not, “Game of Thrones” took home the 2019 Emmy award for Outstanding Drama last night as well as 9 other Emmy wins.

Thought for the Day

“Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can’t lose.”

- Bill Gates

