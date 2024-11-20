News & Insights

Stocks
CMCSA

Morning Movers: Target tumbles following earnings release

November 20, 2024 — 08:56 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:


HIGHER –

  • Comcast (CMCSA) up 2% after announcing its intent to create a new publicly traded company comprised of a portfolio of NBCUniversal’s cable television networks


UP AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Williams-Sonoma (WSM) up 23%
  • Wix.com (WIX) up 10%
  • Full Truck Alliance (YMM) up 5%
  • DouYu (DOYU) up 5%


DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Target (TGT) down 15%
  • Nio (NIO) down 3%
  • TJX (TJX) down 2%
  • Dycom (DY) down 1%

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CMCSA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMCSA
DOYU
DY
NIO
TGT
TJX
WIX
WSM
YMM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.