Morning Movers: Target tumbles following earnings release

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
HIGHER –
- Comcast (CMCSA) up 2% after announcing its intent to create a new publicly traded company comprised of a portfolio of NBCUniversal’s cable television networks
UP AFTER EARNINGS –
- Williams-Sonoma (WSM) up 23%
- Wix.com (WIX) up 10%
- Full Truck Alliance (YMM) up 5%
- DouYu (DOYU) up 5%
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CMCSA:
- Comcast announces intention to spin off NBCUniversal cable networks
- Comcast announces plan to spin-off of select cable television networks
- Comcast cable spinoff ‘makes little financial sense,’ says Barclays
- Comcast to announce spinoff of NBCU cable TV networks, WSJ reports
- Comcast Stock Rises on $7B NBCUniversal Cable Channels Spinoff Plans
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.