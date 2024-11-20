Morning Movers: Target tumbles following earnings release

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:





HIGHER –

Comcast ( CMCSA) up 2% after announcing its intent to create a new publicly traded company comprised of a portfolio of NBCUniversal’s cable television networks





UP AFTER EARNINGS –

Williams-Sonoma ( WSM) up 23%

WSM) up 23% Wix.com ( WIX) up 10%

WIX) up 10% Full Truck Alliance ( YMM) up 5%

YMM) up 5% DouYu ( DOYU) up 5%





DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

Target ( TGT) down 15%

TGT) down 15% Nio ( NIO) down 3%

NIO) down 3% TJX ( TJX) down 2%

TJX) down 2% Dycom ( DY) down 1%

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CMCSA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.