Morning Movers: Symbotic sinks following delay of 1oK filing

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
UP AFTER EARNINGS –
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
- Golden Ocean (GOGL) down 8%
- Workday (WDAY) down 11%
- Dell Technologies (DELL) down 11%
- HP Inc. (HPQ) down 7%
- CrowdStrike (CRWD) down 1%
LOWER –
- Symbotic (SYM) down 30% after delaying its 10K filing for its FY24 as it needs added time to complete the assessment of the financial impacts of errors and the associated impact on internal control and financial reporting
- Grifols (GRFS) down 13% after Brookfield (BAM) informed the Grifols transaction committee that in the current circumstances it is not in a position to continue with a potential offer for the company
Read More on YY:
- JOYY Inc. Sees Revenue Dip Amid Strategic Shifts
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 27, 2024
- Joyy reports Q3 revenue $558.7M, consensus $564.67M
- Joyy reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.07, consensus 92c
- Joyy sees Q4 revenue $546M-$563M, consensus $564.67M
