Morning Movers: Siyata skyrockets after radio handset availability on T-Mobile

top movers from around Wall Street
HIGHER –
- Siyata Mobile (SYTA) up 114% after announcing its next-generation SD7 Ultra series 5G push-to-talk cellular radio handsets will be available on T-Mobile’s (TMUS) 5G network
- Spirit Airlines (SAVE) up 32% after extending 2025 notes extension deadline
- Construction Partners (ROAD) up 6% after entering into a definitive agreement to acquire Asphalt Inc.
- Humana (HUM) up 4% after Bloomberg reported Cigna (CI) has refreshed efforts to combine with the company after merger discussions fell apart late last year,
UP AFTER EARNINGS –
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
LOWER –
- Cigna (CI) down 3% after Bloomberg reported the company has refreshed efforts to combine with Humana (HUM) after merger discussions fell apart late last year,
- UPS (UPS) down 1% after Barclays downgraded the stock to Underweight from Equal Weight with an unchanged price target of $120
