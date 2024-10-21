News & Insights

Morning Movers: Siyata skyrockets after radio handset availability on T-Mobile

October 21, 2024 — 08:57 am EDT

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.


HIGHER –

  • Siyata Mobile (SYTA) up 114% after announcing its next-generation SD7 Ultra series 5G push-to-talk cellular radio handsets will be available on T-Mobile’s (TMUS) 5G network
  • Spirit Airlines (SAVE) up 32% after extending 2025 notes extension deadline
  • Construction Partners (ROAD) up 6% after entering into a definitive agreement to acquire Asphalt Inc.
  • Humana (HUM) up 4% after Bloomberg reported Cigna (CI) has refreshed efforts to combine with the company after merger discussions fell apart late last year,


UP AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) up 2%


DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Lufax (LU) down 10%
  • Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) down 5%
  • Great Ajax (AJX) down 1%


LOWER –

  • Cigna (CI) down 3% after Bloomberg reported the company has refreshed efforts to combine with Humana (HUM) after merger discussions fell apart late last year,
  • UPS (UPS) down 1% after Barclays downgraded the stock to Underweight from Equal Weight with an unchanged price target of $120

