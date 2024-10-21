Morning Movers: Siyata skyrockets after radio handset availability on T-Mobile

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.





HIGHER –





UP AFTER EARNINGS –

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( SASR up 2%





DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –





LOWER –

Cigna (CI) down 3% after Bloomberg reported the company has refreshed efforts to combine with Humana (HUM) after merger discussions fell apart late last year,

UPS (UPS) down 1% after Barclays downgraded the stock to Underweight from Equal Weight with an unchanged price target of $120

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ROAD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.