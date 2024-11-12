Morning Movers: Shopify surges and Shift4 sinks following Q3 results

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
HIGHER –
- Honeywell (HON) up 6% after activist investor Elliott Investment Management confirmed it has built a $5B-plus position in Honeywell and is pushing the company to consider breaking up
UP AFTER EARNINGS –
- Shopify (SHOP) up 19%
- Grab Holdings (GRAB) up 7%
- Tyson Foods (TSN) up 5%
- Live Nation (LYV) up 5%
- Home Depot (HD) up 1%
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
