News & Insights

Stocks
ANGI

Morning Movers: Shopify surges and Shift4 sinks following Q3 results

November 12, 2024 — 09:01 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.


HIGHER –

  • Honeywell (HON) up 6% after activist investor Elliott Investment Management confirmed it has built a $5B-plus position in Honeywell and is pushing the company to consider breaking up

UP AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Shopify (SHOP) up 19%
  • Grab Holdings (GRAB) up 7%
  • Tyson Foods (TSN) up 5%
  • Live Nation (LYV) up 5%
  • Home Depot (HD) up 1%


DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Shift4 Payments (FOUR) down 9%
  • Angi Inc. (ANGI) down 7%
  • Intevac (IVAC) down 6%
  • Mosaic (MOS) down 1%

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANGI
FOUR
GRAB
HD
HON
IVAC
LYV
MOS
SHOP
TSN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.