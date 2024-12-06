Morning Movers: Lululemon, Ulta jump following quarterly reports

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
UP AFTER EARNINGS –
- Ulta Beauty (ULTA) up 9%
- Lululemon (LULU) up 8%
- Celularity (CELU) up 9%
- BRP Inc. (DOOO) up 7%
- Genesco (GCO) up 3%
- Kirkland’s (KIRK) up 2%
- Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) up 3%
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
