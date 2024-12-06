Morning Movers: Lululemon, Ulta jump following quarterly reports

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

UP AFTER EARNINGS –

Ulta Beauty ( ULTA) up 9%

ULTA) up 9% Lululemon ( LULU) up 8%



LULU) up 8% Celularity ( CELU) up 9%

CELU) up 9% BRP Inc. ( DOOO) up 7%

DOOO) up 7% Genesco ( GCO) up 3%

GCO) up 3% Kirkland’s ( KIRK) up 2%

KIRK) up 2% Victoria’s Secret ( VSCO) up 3%

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

Samsara ( IOT) down 9%

IOT) down 9% Cooper Companies ( COO) down 4%

COO) down 4% Tilly’s ( TLYS) down 4%

TLYS) down 4% UiPath ( PATH) down 3%

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VSCO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.