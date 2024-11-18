News & Insights

Stocks
BRC

Morning Movers: Liberty Energy, Tesla up after President-elect Trump alliance

November 18, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:


HIGHER –

  • Liberty Energy (LBRT) up 6% after President-elect Donald Trump nominated Chris Wright, Liberty’s founder, chairman of the board, director and CEO, for the position of U.S. Secretary of Energy
  • Target Hospitality (TH) up 6% after extending its contract with Pecos Children’s Center and reaffirming its FY24 outlook
  • Tesla (TSLA) up 5% after Bloomberg reported members of President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team have told advisers they plan to make a federal framework for fully self-driving vehicles one of the Transportation Department’s priorities
  • Newmont (NEM) up 3% after agreeing to sell its Musselwhite operation in Ontario, Canada, to Orla Mining (ORLA) for up to $850M in total consideration
  • CVS Health (CVS) up 2% after appointing four new board members following discussions and an agreement with Glenview Capital Management


UP AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Twist Bioscience (TWST) up 13%
  • Brady (BRC) up 2%


LOWER –

  • Spirit Airlines (SAVE) down 5% after entering into a restructuring support agreement supported by a supermajority of Spirit’s loyalty and convertible bondholders on the terms of a balance sheet restructuring
  • Nvidia (NVDA) down 2% after The Information reported Nvidia is grappling with new problems related to its Blackwell graphics processing units for artificial intelligence, namely, how to prevent them from overheating when connected together in the customized server racks it has designed

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TSLA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BRC
CVS
LBRT
NEM
NVDA
TH
TSLA
TWST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.