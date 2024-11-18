Morning Movers: Liberty Energy, Tesla up after President-elect Trump alliance

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.

HIGHER –

Liberty Energy ( LBRT) up 6% after President-elect Donald Trump nominated Chris Wright, Liberty’s founder, chairman of the board, director and CEO, for the position of U.S. Secretary of Energy

UP AFTER EARNINGS –

Twist Bioscience ( TWST) up 13%

LOWER –

Spirit Airlines ( SAVE) down 5% after entering into a restructuring support agreement supported by a supermajority of Spirit’s loyalty and convertible bondholders on the terms of a balance sheet restructuring

SAVE) down 5% after entering into a restructuring support agreement supported by a supermajority of Spirit’s loyalty and convertible bondholders on the terms of a balance sheet restructuring Nvidia ( NVDA) down 2% after The Information reported Nvidia is grappling with new problems related to its Blackwell graphics processing units for artificial intelligence, namely, how to prevent them from overheating when connected together in the customized server racks it has designed

Read More on TSLA:

