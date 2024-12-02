Morning Movers: Intel climbs following retirement of CEO Pat Gelsinger

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
HIGHER –
- Novocure (NVCR) and Zai Lab (ZLAB) up 44% and 4%, respectively, after the companies announced that the Phase 3 PANOVA-3 trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in median overall survival versus control
- Intel (INTC) up 4% after announcing that CEO Pat Gelsinger retired from the company and has stepped down from the board of directors
- Tesla (TSLA) up 2% after the stock was upgraded to Buy at Roth MKM and Bloomberg reported JPMorgan Chase (JPM) agreed to drop a lawsuit it filed against the company tied to stock warrant transactions
UP AFTER EARNINGS –
LOWER –
- TreeHouse (THS) down 1% after announcing that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire certain subsidiaries that operate the private brand tea business of Harris Freeman & Co. for approximately $205M
- Stellantis (STLA) down 7% after accepting Carlos Tavares’ resignation from his role as CEO with immediate effect
