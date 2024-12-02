News & Insights

Morning Movers: Intel climbs following retirement of CEO Pat Gelsinger

December 02, 2024 — 09:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly. 

HIGHER –

  • Novocure (NVCR) and  Zai Lab (ZLAB) up 44% and 4%, respectively, after the companies announced that the Phase 3 PANOVA-3 trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in median overall survival versus control
  • Intel (INTC) up 4% after announcing that CEO Pat Gelsinger retired from the company and has stepped down from the board of directors
  • Tesla (TSLA) up 2% after the stock was upgraded to Buy at Roth MKM and Bloomberg reported JPMorgan Chase (JPM) agreed to drop a lawsuit it filed against the company tied to stock warrant transactions


LOWER –

  • TreeHouse (THS) down 1% after announcing that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire certain subsidiaries that operate the private brand tea business of Harris Freeman & Co. for approximately $205M
  • Stellantis (STLA) down 7% after accepting Carlos Tavares’ resignation from his role as CEO with immediate effect

Read More on NVCR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

