Morning Movers: Intel climbs following retirement of CEO Pat Gelsinger

HIGHER –

Novocure ( NVCR) and Zai Lab ( ZLAB) up 44% and 4%, respectively, after the companies announced that the Phase 3 PANOVA-3 trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in median overall survival versus control

INTC) up 4% after announcing that CEO Pat Gelsinger retired from the company and has stepped down from the board of directors Tesla ( TSLA) up 2% after the stock was upgraded to Buy at Roth MKM and Bloomberg reported JPMorgan Chase ( JPM) agreed to drop a lawsuit it filed against the company tied to stock warrant transactions





UP AFTER EARNINGS –

Alico ( ALCO) up 4%





LOWER –

TreeHouse ( THS) down 1% after announcing that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire certain subsidiaries that operate the private brand tea business of Harris Freeman & Co. for approximately $205M

