Morning Movers: GlobalFoundries and Apollo Global gain following Q3 results

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
UP AFTER EARNINGS –
- GlobalFoundries (GFS) up 13%
- Mission Produce (AVO) up 9%
- Thomson Reuters (TRI) up 6%
- Emerson (EMR) up 5%
- Apollo Global (APO) up 3%
- Marathon Petroleum (MPC) up 3%
- Cummins (CMI) up 2%
- Builders FirstSource (BLDR) up 1%
- Palantir (PLTR) up 17%
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
- AdaptHealth (AHCO) down 13%
- Timken (TKR) down 7%
- Bruker (BRKR) down 5%
- Agco (AGCO) down 3%
- Restaurant Brands (QSR) down 2%
- NeoGenomics (NEO) down 1%
- Altice USA (ATUS) down 12%
- NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) down 8%
- Wynn Resorts (WYNN) down 2%
- Marqeta (MQ) down 34%
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on APO:
- Apollo Global reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.85, consensus $1.72
- Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
- APO Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Here’s what Wall Street is saying about Intel ahead of earnings
- ADT Inc. announces 56M share offering of common stock for holders
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.