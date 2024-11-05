News & Insights

Morning Movers: GlobalFoundries and Apollo Global gain following Q3 results

November 05, 2024 — 09:01 am EST

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.

UP AFTER EARNINGS –

  • GlobalFoundries (GFS) up 13%
  • Mission Produce (AVO) up 9%
  • Thomson Reuters (TRI) up 6%
  • Emerson (EMR) up 5%
  • Apollo Global (APO) up 3%
  • Marathon Petroleum (MPC) up 3%
  • Cummins (CMI) up 2%
  • Builders FirstSource (BLDR) up 1%
  • Palantir (PLTR) up 17%

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • AdaptHealth (AHCO) down 13%
  • Timken (TKR) down 7%
  • Bruker (BRKR) down 5%
  • Agco (AGCO) down 3%
  • Restaurant Brands (QSR) down 2%
  • NeoGenomics (NEO) down 1%
  • Altice USA (ATUS) down 12%
  • NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) down 8%
  • Wynn Resorts (WYNN) down 2%
  • Marqeta (MQ) down 34%

Read More on APO:

