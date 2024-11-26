Morning Movers: Dick’s Sporting jumps and Kohl’s sinks following earnings

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.

HIGHER –

Arrowhead ( ARWR) up 22% after entering into a global licensing and collaboration agreement with Sarepta ( SRPT) in which the company will receive $825M, consisting of $500M cash and $325M as an equity investment priced at a 35% premium





UP AFTER EARNINGS –

Dick’s Sporting ( DKS) up 9%

DKS) up 9% Analog Devices ( ADI) up 5%

ADI) up 5% J.M. Smucker ( SJM) up 5%





DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

Kohl’s ( KSS) down 17%

KSS) down 17% Titan Machinery ( TITN) down 2%

TITN) down 2% American Woodmark ( AMWD) down 2%

AMWD) down 2% Best Buy ( BBY) down 1%

BBY) down 1% Burlington Stores ( BURL) down 1%

BURL) down 1% Abercrombie & Fitch ( ANF) down 1%

ANF) down 1% Manchester United ( MANU) down 1%





LOWER –

Amgen ( AMGN) down 12% after reporting data at 52 weeks in a Phase 2 study with maridebart cafraglutide, an investigational antibody peptide conjugate subcutaneously administered monthly or less frequently for people living with obesity.

