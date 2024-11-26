News & Insights

Morning Movers: Dick’s Sporting jumps and Kohl’s sinks following earnings

November 26, 2024 — 08:55 am EST

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.

HIGHER –

  • Arrowhead (ARWR) up 22% after entering into a global licensing and collaboration agreement with Sarepta (SRPT) in which the company will receive $825M, consisting of $500M cash and $325M as an equity investment priced at a 35% premium


UP AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Dick’s Sporting (DKS) up 9%
  • Analog Devices (ADI) up 5%
  • J.M. Smucker (SJM) up 5%


DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Kohl’s (KSS) down 17%
  • Titan Machinery (TITN) down 2%
  • American Woodmark (AMWD) down 2%
  • Best Buy (BBY) down 1%
  • Burlington Stores (BURL) down 1%
  • Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) down 1%
  • Manchester United (MANU) down 1%


LOWER –

  • Amgen (AMGN) down 12% after reporting data at 52 weeks in a Phase 2 study with maridebart cafraglutide, an investigational antibody peptide conjugate subcutaneously administered monthly or less frequently for people living with obesity.

