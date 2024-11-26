Morning Movers: Dick’s Sporting jumps and Kohl’s sinks following earnings

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
HIGHER –
- Arrowhead (ARWR) up 22% after entering into a global licensing and collaboration agreement with Sarepta (SRPT) in which the company will receive $825M, consisting of $500M cash and $325M as an equity investment priced at a 35% premium
UP AFTER EARNINGS –
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
- Kohl’s (KSS) down 17%
- Titan Machinery (TITN) down 2%
- American Woodmark (AMWD) down 2%
- Best Buy (BBY) down 1%
- Burlington Stores (BURL) down 1%
- Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) down 1%
- Manchester United (MANU) down 1%
LOWER –
- Amgen (AMGN) down 12% after reporting data at 52 weeks in a Phase 2 study with maridebart cafraglutide, an investigational antibody peptide conjugate subcutaneously administered monthly or less frequently for people living with obesity.
