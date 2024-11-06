Morning Movers: CVS Health surges and ODP sinks following Q3 results

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
UP AFTER EARNINGS –
- CVS Health (CVS) up 12%
- Vertex (VERX) up 6%
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) up 5%
- Enovis (ENOV) up 5%
- Dine Brands (DIN) up 4%
- Six Flags Entertainment (FUN) up 3%
- Owens Corning (OC) up 1%
- Globus Medical (GMED) up 11%
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
- ODP Corporation (ODP) down 10%
- AudioCodes (AUDC) down 7%
- Honda (HMC) down 7%
- iRobot (IRBT) down 5%
- Celsius Holdings (CELH) down 4%
- Autohome (ATHM) down 2%
- Exact Sciences (EXAS) down 17%
