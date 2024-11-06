News & Insights

Stocks
ATHM

Morning Movers: CVS Health surges and ODP sinks following Q3 results

November 06, 2024 — 08:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.

UP AFTER EARNINGS –

  • CVS Health (CVS) up 12%
  • Vertex (VERX) up 6%
  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) up 5%
  • Enovis (ENOV) up 5%
  • Dine Brands (DIN) up 4%
  • Six Flags Entertainment (FUN) up 3%
  • Owens Corning (OC) up 1%
  • Globus Medical (GMED) up 11%

DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • ODP Corporation (ODP) down 10%
  • AudioCodes (AUDC) down 7%
  • Honda (HMC) down 7%
  • iRobot (IRBT) down 5%
  • Celsius Holdings (CELH) down 4%
  • Autohome (ATHM) down 2%
  • Exact Sciences (EXAS) down 17%

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CVS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATHM
AUDC
CELH
CVS
DIN
ENOV
EXAS
FUN
GMED
HMC
HNDAF
IONS
IRBT
OC
ODP
VERX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.