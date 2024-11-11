News & Insights

Stocks
ARMK

Morning Movers: Cigna climbs after confirming not pursuing Humana deal

November 11, 2024 — 08:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.


HIGHER –

  • Tesla (TSLA) up 6% after Barron’s wrote Elon Musk created the perfect hedge for Tesla stock with his support of Donald Trump
  • Cigna (CI) up 6% after the company provided FY25 guidance and announced it is not pursuing a combination with Humana (HUM)
  • Pitney Bowes (PBI) up 4% after announcing its Q4 revenue outlook


UP AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Nuwellis (NUWE) up 25%
  • Lincoln Educational (LINC) up 11%
  • ICL (ICL) up 5%
  • Aramark (ARMK) up 4%


LOWER –

  • Humana (HUM) down 5% after Cigna (CI) announced it is not pursuing a combination of the companies


DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Sapiens (SPNS) down 24%
  • Ispire Technology (ISPR) down 15%
  • Monday.com (MNDY) down 14%

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TSLA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARMK
CI
HUM
ICL
ISPR
LINC
MNDY
NUWE
PBI
SPNS
TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.