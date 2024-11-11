Morning Movers: Cigna climbs after confirming not pursuing Humana deal

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
HIGHER –
- Tesla (TSLA) up 6% after Barron’s wrote Elon Musk created the perfect hedge for Tesla stock with his support of Donald Trump
- Cigna (CI) up 6% after the company provided FY25 guidance and announced it is not pursuing a combination with Humana (HUM)
- Pitney Bowes (PBI) up 4% after announcing its Q4 revenue outlook
UP AFTER EARNINGS –
LOWER –
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
