Morning Movers: Cigna climbs after confirming not pursuing Humana deal

HIGHER –

Tesla ( TSLA up 6% after Barron’s wrote Elon Musk created the perfect hedge for Tesla stock with his support of Donald Trump

up 6% after Barron’s wrote Elon Musk created the perfect hedge for Tesla stock with his support of Donald Trump Cigna ( CI up 6% after the company provided FY25 guidance and announced it is not pursuing a combination with Humana ( HUM

up 6% after the company provided FY25 guidance and announced it is not pursuing a combination with Humana ( Pitney Bowes ( PBI up 4% after announcing its Q4 revenue outlook





UP AFTER EARNINGS –





LOWER –

Humana (HUM) down 5% after Cigna (CI) announced it is not pursuing a combination of the companies





DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

