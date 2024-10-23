News & Insights

Morning Movers: AT&T rises and Coca-Cola falls following quarterly reports

October 23, 2024 — 09:00 am EDT

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.


HIGHER –

  • Magnite (MGNI) up 7% after the company and Disney (DIS) announced a two-year deal extension


UP AFTER EARNINGS –


DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Vertiv Holdings (VRT) down 7%
  • Coca-Cola (KO) down 2%
  • Thermo Fisher (TMO) down 2%
  • Hilton (HLT) down 2%
  • Boeing (BA) down 1%
  • General Dynamics (GD) down 1%
  • GE Vernova (GEV) down 1%


LOWER –

  • Alto Neuroscience (ANRO) down 62% after announcing its study of ALTO-100 in patients with major depressive disorder did not meet its primary endpoint
  • Starbucks (SBUX) down 4% after the company pre-announced fiscal Q4 results that were worse than expected and suspended FY25 guidance
  • McDonald’s (MCD) down 7% after the CDC announced that it is investigating an E.Coli outbreak linked to the company’s Quarter Pounder hamburger

