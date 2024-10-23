Morning Movers: AT&T rises and Coca-Cola falls following quarterly reports

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
- Vertiv Holdings (VRT) down 7%
- Coca-Cola (KO) down 2%
- Thermo Fisher (TMO) down 2%
- Hilton (HLT) down 2%
- Boeing (BA) down 1%
- General Dynamics (GD) down 1%
- GE Vernova (GEV) down 1%
- Alto Neuroscience (ANRO) down 62% after announcing its study of ALTO-100 in patients with major depressive disorder did not meet its primary endpoint
- Starbucks (SBUX) down 4% after the company pre-announced fiscal Q4 results that were worse than expected and suspended FY25 guidance
- McDonald’s (MCD) down 7% after the CDC announced that it is investigating an E.Coli outbreak linked to the company’s Quarter Pounder hamburger
