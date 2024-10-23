Morning Movers: AT&T rises and Coca-Cola falls following quarterly reports

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.





HIGHER –

Magnite ( MGNI up 7% after the company and Disney ( DIS announced a two-year deal extension





UP AFTER EARNINGS –





DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –





LOWER –

Alto Neuroscience ( ANRO down 62% after announcing its study of ALTO-100 in patients with major depressive disorder did not meet its primary endpoint

down 62% after announcing its study of ALTO-100 in patients with major depressive disorder did not meet its primary endpoint Starbucks ( SBUX down 4% after the company pre-announced fiscal Q4 results that were worse than expected and suspended FY25 guidance

down 4% after the company pre-announced fiscal Q4 results that were worse than expected and suspended FY25 guidance McDonald’s ( MCD down 7% after the CDC announced that it is investigating an E.Coli outbreak linked to the company’s Quarter Pounder hamburger

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on T:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.