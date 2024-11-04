News & Insights

Morning Movers: Air Transport Services jumps following $3.1B take-private deal

November 04, 2024 — 09:13 am EST

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.


HIGHER

  • Air Transport Services (ATSG) up 23% after entering into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Stonepeak in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise valuation of approximately $3.1B

UP AFTER EARNINGS –

  • Integra LifeSciences (IART) up 9%
  • Yum China (YUMC) up 8%
  • Chemours (CC) up 8%
  • Freshpet (FRPT) up 3%
  • BioNTech (BNTX) up 2%
  • FIS (FIS) up 2%


DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • TG Therapeutics (TGTX) down 14%
  • Napco Security (NSSC) down 12%
  • Entegris (ENTG) down 10%
  • Marriott (MAR) down 2%
  • DigitalOcean (DOCN) down 2%
  • Zoetis (ZTS) down 1%
  • Revvity (RVTY) down 1%


LOWER –

  • Talen Energy (TLN) down 9% after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission order rejecting the amended Susquehanna Interconnection service agreement between PJM Interconnection, PPL Electric Utilities, and Talen which would increase co-located load capacity at Talen’s Susquehanna nuclear power generation facility from 300 megawatts to 480 megawatts
  • PSEG (PEG), Constellation Energy (CEG) and Vistra (VST) were down 4%, 8% and 3%, respectively, in concert with Talen’s announced FERC rejection

Read More on ATSG:

