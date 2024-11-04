Morning Movers: Air Transport Services jumps following $3.1B take-private deal

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.





HIGHER –

Air Transport Services ( ATSG up 23% after entering into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Stonepeak in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise valuation of approximately $3.1B

UP AFTER EARNINGS –





DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –





LOWER –

Talen Energy ( TLN down 9% after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission order rejecting the amended Susquehanna Interconnection service agreement between PJM Interconnection, PPL Electric Utilities, and Talen which would increase co-located load capacity at Talen’s Susquehanna nuclear power generation facility from 300 megawatts to 480 megawatts

PSEG ( PEG , Constellation Energy (CEG) and Vistra ( VST were down 4%, 8% and 3%, respectively, in concert with Talen’s announced FERC rejection

