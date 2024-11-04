Morning Movers: Air Transport Services jumps following $3.1B take-private deal

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
HIGHER –
- Air Transport Services (ATSG) up 23% after entering into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Stonepeak in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise valuation of approximately $3.1B
UP AFTER EARNINGS –
- Integra LifeSciences (IART) up 9%
- Yum China (YUMC) up 8%
- Chemours (CC) up 8%
- Freshpet (FRPT) up 3%
- BioNTech (BNTX) up 2%
- FIS (FIS) up 2%
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
- TG Therapeutics (TGTX) down 14%
- Napco Security (NSSC) down 12%
- Entegris (ENTG) down 10%
- Marriott (MAR) down 2%
- DigitalOcean (DOCN) down 2%
- Zoetis (ZTS) down 1%
- Revvity (RVTY) down 1%
LOWER –
- Talen Energy (TLN) down 9% after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission order rejecting the amended Susquehanna Interconnection service agreement between PJM Interconnection, PPL Electric Utilities, and Talen which would increase co-located load capacity at Talen’s Susquehanna nuclear power generation facility from 300 megawatts to 480 megawatts
